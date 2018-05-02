‘Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s ‘Maleficent 2’ (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Justin Kroll

Harris Dickinson, who portrays J. Paul Getty III in FX’s limited series “Trust,” is set to play the prince and love interest of Elle Fanning in Disney’s “Maleficent 2,” sources tell Variety.

Angelina Jolie will return to star as the title character with Michelle Pfeiffer in negotiations to play Dickinson’s mother, and Ed Skrein on board to play one of the the villains. Dickinson’s role was played by Brenton Thwaites in the first pic, but due to schedule conflicts with his TV show “Titans,” where he plays Dick Grayson/Robin, he was unable to return for the role.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” helmer Joachim Ronning is set to direct.

Joe Roth is producing the film, with Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton penning the latest script. Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster wrote the most recent draft.

It is not clear where this film will pick up following the first movie, which was based on the fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty.” The original story centered on an evil fairy who cursed an infant princess to eternal sleep, only to realize the young girl was the only one who could save the kingdom from its dangerous ruler. “Maleficent” broke several box office records on its way to making $758.5 million worldwide.

Production on the sequel is set to start in 2018.

Dickinson has been a breakout on “Trust,” playing the kidnapped heir of oil tycoon John Paul Getty amid Hollywood veterans like Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank, and Brendan Fraser. On feature side, he has a starring role in Fox’s upcoming supernatural film “Darkest Minds.”

He is repped by Gersh.

