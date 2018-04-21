Hans Zimmer to Receive Steiner Award at Hollywood in Vienna Gala

Composer Hans Zimmer will receive the 2018 Max Steiner Award at the annual Hollywood in Vienna concert gala. The event is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Konzerthaus in the Austrian capital, Hollywood in Vienna founder and CEO Sandra Tomek announced.

“Hans Zimmer has had a close connection to Vienna for some time now,” Tomek said, citing such recent recording projects as “The Crown,” “Blue Planet II” and “Inferno,” all recorded at Vienna’s new Synchron Stage. “For a city so rich in music history, it is only fitting to give this award, named after the great Max Steiner, to this exceptional and multi-talented composer.”

Zimmer is an 11-time Oscar nominee, most recently for “Dunkirk.” He won the Academy Award for best original score in 1994 for “The Lion King.” He is also a three-time Grammy winner and two-time Golden Globe winner.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Max Steiner Award for Film Music Achievement, named after the Austrian-born, Oscar-winning composer of such classic scores as “King Kong,” “Gone With the Wind” and “Casablanca.”

Past recipients include Danny Elfman, Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard, Randy Newman, James Horner, Lalo Schifrin, Alan Silvestri, Howard Shore and John Barry.

Zimmer is being honored for his “innovative contributions to music in film,” and the October concert will feature several of his hit scores including “The Da Vinci Code,” “Inception,” “Gladiator,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Holiday” and “Pearl Harbor.” Some, Tomek said, will be “new orchestral arrangements by the composer himself.”

The event will be broadcast internationally to more than 35 countries, and later be released on Blu-Ray.

More information is available at the Hollywood in Vienna website.