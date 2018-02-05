You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

date 2018-02-05

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer Finally Debuts

Disney released a teaser trailer for the Han Solo spinoff, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” during “Good Morning America” on Monday.

The official teaser follows a 40-second teaser that debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The film will follow the galaxy’s favorite smuggler, Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), and his trusty Wookie companion, Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), during some of their early adventures, including meeting another fan-favorite smuggler, Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). Billy Dee Williams first played Calrissian in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”

Ehrenreich steps into a role made famous by Harrison Ford in earlier “Star Wars” movies.

In the voiceover of the trailer he says: “I’m gonna be a pilot, the best in the galaxy.” Solo’s sidekick Chewbacca is also seen.

Solo: A Star Wars Story” was directed by Ron Howard and penned by Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote three other films in the franchise, and Jon Kasdan.

Howard took over as director in August when Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired after clashing with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and co-writer/executive producer Kasdan.

The movie hits theaters on May 25.

