Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning Tapped as SAG Awards Presenters

Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, and Kelly Marie Tran have been selected as presenters at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, fulfilling the show’s plan for an all-female slate of presenters.

As previously announced, Kristen Bell will serve as the show’s first-ever host. The ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 21 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Stone scored an individual SAG Award and Oscar for “La La Land” and was part of the ensembles that won SAG Awards for “Birdman” and “The Help.”

Berry won SAG awards for the television movie “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge” and for her lead performance in “Monster’s Ball,” for which she also won an Oscar.

Fanning became the youngest-ever individual SAG Award nominee for her supporting role “I Am Sam” when she was 7. She introduced the SAG Awards’ tribute to child actors in 2002 and presented the SAG life achievement award to Shirley Temple Black in 2006.

Nyong’o took home a SAG Award and Oscar for 2013’s “12 Years a Slave.” She also detailed an extensive record of unwanted sexual advances by Harvey Weinstein in an op-ed published in October.

Tran is a first-time presenter at the SAG Awards. She stars as Resistance fighter Rose Tico in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”