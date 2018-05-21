Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston Join ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas have joined the cast of “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

The film, starring Keanu Reeves, will bring back Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick. It will be released by Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label on May 17, 2019.

Reeves’ character returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

“We’re thrilled to bring audiences the third installment of our hit ‘John Wick’ franchise with an exciting cast and world-class creative team,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake. “This is our latest expansion of the ‘John Wick’ universe, which already spans film, television, gaming, and location-based entertainment.”

“John Wick: Chapter 3” will introduce Berry as “Sofia”; Huston as “The Director” and Dillon as “The Adjudicator” of the High Table; Dacascos as an assassin named “Zero;” and Mantzoukas as the “Tick Tock Man.” Also joining the cast are Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif Rahman, from “The Raid” franchise, as formidable professional killers that Wick has to face off against, as well as martial arts star Tiger Hu Chen from “Man of Tai Chi.”

Chad Stahelski is returning to direct, and Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing in association with 87Eleven Productions. The franchise is based on an original screenplay by Derek Kolstad. “John Wick: Chapter 3” was written by Kolstad, Chris Collins & Marc Abrams, and Shay Hatten. The third film began principal photography in New York and will move production to Morocco later this year.

The franchise has been a success for the studio, hauling $260 million worldwide. Both films were directed by Chad Stahelski from scripts written by Derek Kolstad, with Reeves portraying a retired hitman seeking vengeance for the killing of his puppy — a gift from his late wife.

Both “John Wick” movies featured elaborate stunts and an impressive body count as Reeves fended off numerous gunmen out to do him in. The second film featured a “Matrix” reunion, with Fishburne starring. Reeves and Fishburne toplined all three “Matrix” films as Neo and Morpheus, respectively.