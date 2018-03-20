Hal Ashby Documentary ‘Hal’ Sells to Oscilloscope for North America

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American rights to Amy Scott’s Hal Ashby documentary “Hal,” which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

Oscilloscope will release the film theatrically in 2018. Ashby directed “Harold and Maude,” “The Last Detail,” “Shampoo” and “Being There.” He won an Oscar for editing “In the Heat of the Night” and was nominated for directing “Coming Home” and editing “The Russians are Coming, the Russians are Coming.” He died in 1988 at the age of 59.

Scott’s portrait uses archival materials, interviews, personal letters, and audio recordings to reveal a passionate, obsessive artist.

“We cannot imagine a more perfect home for this film,” Scott said. “‘Hal’ is as much a love letter to Hal Ashby as it is a testament to the indefatigable spirit of independent filmmaking, and no one celebrates true independent cinema like Oscilloscope.”

Dan Berger of Oscilloscope said, “As a true film geek, for me, Hal Ashby is nothing short of a deity. A rare blend of a truly skilled technician and a genuine human with stories to tell and things to say. Amy’s doc provides powerful insight into the man and his work and, perhaps most importantly, captures his heart, his kindness, and his goodwill. The world needs more Hal Ashbys.”

The film was produced by Christine Beebe, Brian Morrow, Jonathan Lynch, and Lisa Janssen. The deal was negotiated by Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers.