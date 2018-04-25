Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, Vicky Krieps and Roland Moller Join Imperative’s ‘Lyrebird’

Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, Vicky Krieps, and Roland Moller are set to star in Imperative Entertainment pic “Lyrebird” with Ridley Scott on board to produce.

The film tells the true story of Dutch folk hero Han Van Meegeren, who swindled millions of dollars from the Nazis by selling them forgeries of Johannes Vermeer paintings and is considered the most successful art forger of all time.

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby penned the script along with John Orloff. Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin is directing the film.

Imperative is also producing alongside Scott. Production is currently underway in the U.K. and Holland.

Pearce, who is best known for roles in “L.A. Confidential” and “Iron Man 3,” was most recently seen in the Sundance movie “The Catcher Was a Spy” and can be seen next in Focus’ “Mary Queen of Scots.” He is repped by CAA.

Bang, who broke out in the Oscar-nominated “The Square,” can be seen next in “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” He is repped UTA, Felix Bloch Erben Agentur und Management, and Sharkey & Co. Krieps, who is repped by Agence Adequat and Tavistock Wood Management and was last seen opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” can also be seen next in “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

Moller was most recently seen in “Atomic Blonde.” He is repped by CAA.

Scott is repped by WME; Fergus, Ostby, and Orloff are all repped by CAA.

