Gullane, Fernando Coimbra, Fernanda Torres Team for ‘The Hanged’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fernanda Torres (Cannes best actress prize winner for “Love Me Forever or Never”) is attached to star in “The Hanged,” the second Brazilian feature of Fernando Coimbra (“A Wolf at the Door,” “Narcos”), which is set up at Brazilian shingle Gullane.

Co-produced by Globo Filmes and Brazilian pay TV channel Telecine, “The Hanged” is a “tragic action thriller,” producer Fabiano Gullane said in Cannes. It centers on a married couple: Regina, from one of Rio de Janeiro’s most important (but bankrupt) families and Valerio, a mobster. Impelled by ambition, they kill Valerio’s uncle to grab a slice of Rio’s illegal gambling racket.

While a by-the-book police chief investigates corrupt cops with links to the city’s underworld, the murder sparks a turf war contaminating Valerio and Regina’s trust, driving their growing sense of paranoia, and leading to what the film’s synopsis calls a tragic outcome and “an operatic and insane bloodbath.”

“The Hanged” is “about marriage, not only its love and passion but the plans a couple makes together and the expectations and frustrations that grow with it,” Coimbra said.

But Regina and Valerio’s marriage is impacted so much by modern-day Brazil as to deliver a searing portrait of the contemporary Brazil “where reality is more grotesque than any fiction,” Coimbra said.

“I was seduced by the perfect melange of the bloodiest plays of Shakespeare with the ethical, social and moral collapse of Rio, my city, nowadays,” Torres added.

In a sign of its large audience potential, “The Hanged” will be distributed in Brazil by Paris Filmes, the country’s biggest independent distributor.

Gullane said at Cannes that he is talks with potential production partners in Europe and the U.S.

One of Brazil’s biggest and most successful production houses, Gullane produced Sundance and Berlin-prized “The Second Mother,” a Match Factory sales hit, and, in TV, Mip Drama Screenings winner “Jailers,” a recent huge hit on Globo.