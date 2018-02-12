You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Guillermo Del Toro to Head Venice Film Festival Jury

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All

ROME – Guillermo Del Toro, who won last year’s Golden Lion for “The Shape of Water,” will preside over the jury of the 75th Venice Film Festival.

“To serve as president in Venice is an immense honor and responsibility that I accept with respect and gratitude,” said the Mexican director, considered a front-runner at the upcoming Academy Awards in March. “Venice is a window to world cinema and the opportunity to celebrate its power and cultural relevance.”

“The Shape of Water,” Del Toro’s ode to the horror films of his youth, has picked up a leading 13 Oscar nominations. It had its world premiere on the Lido last year and was awarded Venice’s top prize by a jury headed by Annette Bening. Last month, Del Toro won a Golden Globe for best director.

Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera praised Del Toro as someone who “personifies generosity, a love for movies past or future, and a passion for the kind of cinema that can spark emotions, affect people and, at the same time, make them reflect.”

“By virtue of his lively imagination, uncommon sensitivity and his trust in the power of images, he has brought to life a fantastic universe in which love and fear can coexist, and to treasure diversity is a fundamental value,” Barbera said. “He will be a genial, inquisitive and enthusiastic president.”

Del Toro attended Venice more than 20 years ago, in 1997, with his first English-language feature, “Mimic,” which screened in the Midnight section dedicated to genre films. He returned to the Lido in 2006 as a member of the jury for the Luigi de Laurentiis Venice Award, which is given to a debut work screening at the fest.

The 75th Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8.

More Film

  • 'The Widowed Witch' Review: An Uneven

    Film Review: 'The Widowed Witch'

    ROME – Guillermo Del Toro, who won last year’s Golden Lion for “The Shape of Water,” will preside over the jury of the 75th Venice Film Festival. “To serve as president in Venice is an immense honor and responsibility that I accept with respect and gratitude,” said the Mexican director, considered a front-runner at the […]

  • Winter Olympics: Yi Seung-jun Directing Official

    Korea's Yi Seung-jun Directing Olympic Film 'Crossing Beyond'

    ROME – Guillermo Del Toro, who won last year’s Golden Lion for “The Shape of Water,” will preside over the jury of the 75th Venice Film Festival. “To serve as president in Venice is an immense honor and responsibility that I accept with respect and gratitude,” said the Mexican director, considered a front-runner at the […]

  • Guillermo Del Toro to Head Venice

    Guillermo Del Toro to Head Venice Film Festival Jury

    ROME – Guillermo Del Toro, who won last year’s Golden Lion for “The Shape of Water,” will preside over the jury of the 75th Venice Film Festival. “To serve as president in Venice is an immense honor and responsibility that I accept with respect and gratitude,” said the Mexican director, considered a front-runner at the […]

  • Sunset

    Playtime Appoints Frédérique Rouault as Head of International Sales

    ROME – Guillermo Del Toro, who won last year’s Golden Lion for “The Shape of Water,” will preside over the jury of the 75th Venice Film Festival. “To serve as president in Venice is an immense honor and responsibility that I accept with respect and gratitude,” said the Mexican director, considered a front-runner at the […]

  • A woman poses for a selfie

    Vue International Signs Deal to Build Multiplexes in Saudi Arabia

    ROME – Guillermo Del Toro, who won last year’s Golden Lion for “The Shape of Water,” will preside over the jury of the 75th Venice Film Festival. “To serve as president in Venice is an immense honor and responsibility that I accept with respect and gratitude,” said the Mexican director, considered a front-runner at the […]

  • First Look: 'The Sonata,' Starring Rutger

    Berlin: First Look at 'The Sonata,' Starring Rutger Hauer, Freya Tingley (EXCLUSIVE)

    ROME – Guillermo Del Toro, who won last year’s Golden Lion for “The Shape of Water,” will preside over the jury of the 75th Venice Film Festival. “To serve as president in Venice is an immense honor and responsibility that I accept with respect and gratitude,” said the Mexican director, considered a front-runner at the […]

  • Korea Box Office: Third Detective K

    Korea Box Office: 'Detective K: Secret of the Living Dead' Opens Strongly

    ROME – Guillermo Del Toro, who won last year’s Golden Lion for “The Shape of Water,” will preside over the jury of the 75th Venice Film Festival. “To serve as president in Venice is an immense honor and responsibility that I accept with respect and gratitude,” said the Mexican director, considered a front-runner at the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad