Guillermo del Toro Signs With DreamWorks Animation for Family Films

Guillermo del Toro has signed a multi-year exclusive deal with DreamWorks Animation to write, produce and direct animated family films for the studio.

The Oscar-winning director of “The Shape of Water” is taking an offices at the DreamWorks campus in Glendale, Calif., as part of the deal.

The filmmaker, who won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for “The Shape of Water,” signed an overall deal earlier this month with Fox Searchlight to write, produce and direct live-action feature projects.

“Animation is an art form that has influenced my work greatly since childhood,” said del Toro in a statement. “To me, it’s the perfect medium to bring to life any and all ideas, no matter how outlandish or wild. I am eager to work with Chris and the talented artists at DreamWorks – some of the most talented people in the business – to make these images a reality. I have worked with DreamWorks for about a decade and the horizon just keeps getting wider.”

Del Toro acted as a creative consultant for “Kung Fu Panda 2″ and ‘Megamind” and other input earned him executive producer credits on “Rise of the Guardians,” “Puss in Boots,” and “Kung Fu Panda 3.” With DreamWorks Animation Television, he is the creator and executive producer of “Trollhunters,” which airs on Netflix, and has two others series in the works.

The studio announced the deal Thursday and indicated in a staement by DWA President Chris deFaria that the relationship could extend beyond movies and TV.

“We are thrilled that Guillermo is adding a film partnership to the already successful television relationship he has with DreamWorks Animation,” de Faria said. “He is truly a one-of-a-kind artist, and we are eager to see his imagination on full display in the family animated feature space. Guillermo has a unique talent for creating memorable worlds and characters, and we believe the films we create with him will resonate with animation audiences for many generations to come. I am personally very excited to extend the long working relationship I have enjoyed with Guillermo and look forward to him also collaborating with us on some of our breakthrough advancements in technology and innovation.”