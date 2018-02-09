‘Insecure,’ ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Take Top Honors at Guild of Music Supervisor Awards

The 8th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards was “the Season Kent and Kier Lehman show,” according to GMS president Thomas Golubic, acknowledging the multiple trophy winners at the group’s Thursday night ceremony at the ACE Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Following a rousing opening number by U.K. rock band Yungblud, Kent took the first award of the evening for best music supervisor for television drama for “13 Reasons Why,” while her husband, Kier Lehman, won best music supervision in a television comedy or musical for “Insecure (Season 2),” and also took top honors in the television limited series or movie category for “Quicksand,” performed by SZA for “Insecure: Episode 208 ‘Hella Perspective’.”

Apple was another multiple winner, picking up best use of music by a brand, and best use of music in a single advertising spot for Peymon Maskan, TBWA/Media Arts Lab spot “Apple Stroll.”

Julianne Jordan and Julia Michels won the big feature film award for “Pitch Perfect 3,” besting work on “Beauty and the Beast,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Coco” and “The Greatest Showman.” among films budgeted at more than $25 million.

Somewhat controversially, “Baby Driver” wasn’t nominated due to the lack of a credited “music supervisor” (since director Edgar Wright chose the music). But Trailer Park music mastermind Bobby Gumm picked up the trophy for feature trailers for his work on the project, and was another multiple-honoree, also taking top honors for television promo (with Michael Paquette) for “Stranger Things Season 2.”

Kenny Loggins received the GMS’s first Icon Award and delivered a rousing set that got the crowd bopping, while Becky Mancuso-Winding earned the Legacy Award for a career that spanned decades and included music supervision for soundtracks from “Urban Cowboy” to “Footloose” (which had a little help from Loggins). Mancuso-Winding was presented with her award by longtime friend and composer Hans Zimmer, whose first collaboration was “Backdraft.” Ironically, Zimmer had to make the tough call to abandon his home while his neighbor’s house was ablaze to make the Thursday night show.

“Music supervisors are a very important part of the musical process,” Zimmer told Variety before the show. “As composers, they have our backs.”

A complete list of winners follows:

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Kier Lehman for “Insecure” (Season 2)

Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe, and Jonathan Leahy for “Girls” (Season 6)

Bruce Gilbert for “I Love Dick” (Season 1)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM:

BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Julianne Jordan and Julia Michels, “Pitch Perfect 3”

Matt Sullivan for “Beauty and the Beast”

Dave Jordan for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for “The Greatest Showman”

Tom MacDougall for “Coco”

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM:

BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Brian Ross and Michael Hill for “Lady Bird”

Angela Leus for “Girls Trip”

Susan Jacobs and Jen Moss for “I, Tonya”

Howard Paar for “How To Be A Latin Lover”

Spring Aspers & Ron Fair for “The Star”

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM:

BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS

Howard Paar for “Before I Fall”

Liz Gallacher for “War On Everyone”

Ian Neil for “Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool”

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM:

BUDGETED UNDER 5 MILLION DOLLARS

Robin Urdang for “Call Me By Your Name”

Maggie Phillips for “Ingrid Goes West”

Matthew Hearon-Smith for “The Florida Project”

Joe Rudge for “Patti Cake$”

Howard Paar for “Fun Mom Dinner”

BEST SONG/RECORDING CREATED FOR A FILM

“Mystery of Love”

Performed by Sufjan Stevens (“Call Me By Your Name”)

Robin Urdang (Music Supervisor)

Sufjan Stevens (Songwriter)

“Remember Me”

Performed by Miguel ft. Natalia Lafourcade (“Coco”)

Tom MacDougall (Music Supervisor)

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Songwriters)

“This Is Me”

Performed by Keala Settle (“The Greatest Showman”)

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Music Supervisors)

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Songwriters)

“Home”

Performed by Nick Jonas (“Ferdinand”)

Julianne Jordan (Music Supervisor)

Nick Jonas, Nick Monson, and Justin Tranter (Songwriter)

“Mighty River”

Performed by Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”)

Evyen Klean and Jennifer Reeve (Music Supervisors)

Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, and Taura Stinson (Songwriters)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Season Kent for “13 Reasons Why” (Season 1)

Thomas Golubić for “Better Call Saul” (Season 3)

Gabe Hilfer for “Good Behavior” (Season 1)

Gary Calamar for “Good Girls Revolt” (Season 1)

Jennifer Pyken for “This Is Us” (Season 1)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A DOCUSERIES OR REALITY TELEVISION

Deborah Mannis-Gardner for “The Defiant Ones” (Season 1)

Sam Carlin for “Catfish: The TV Show” (Season 6)

Nancy Severinsen for “So You Think You Can Dance” (Season 14)

Clyde Lieberman and Jill Meyers for “The Voice” (Season 12)

Meryl Ginsberg for “World of Dance” (Season 1)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Susan Jacobs for “Big Little Lies”

PJ Bloom for “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Jabari Ali & John Houlihan for “Shots Fired”

Carter Little & G. Marq Roswell for “Soundbreaking: Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music”

Greg Cahn & Jonathan McHugh for “Sun Records”

BEST SONG/RECORDING CREATED FOR TELEVISION

“Quicksand”

Performed by SZA (“Insecure”: Episode 208 “Hella Perspective”)

Kier Lehman (Music Supervisor)

Solána Rowe, Dacoury Natche, & Mickey De Grand IV (Songwriters)

“How Do We Get Back To Love”

Performed by Julia Michaels (“Girls”: Episode 609 “Goodbye Tour”)

Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe, & Jonathan Leahy (Music Supervisors)

Julia Michaels & Jack Antonoff (Songwriters)

“Sanctuary”

Performed by Nashville Cast (Feat. Charles Esten, Lennon Stella & Maisy Stella)

(“Nashville”: Episode 510 “I’ll Fly Away”)

Franki Pine & Mandi Collier (Music Supervisors)

Jill Andrews, Gary Nicholson, Sarah Siskind (Songwriters)

“Until You Find Me”

Performed by Allison Scagliotti (“Stitchers”: Episode 3009 “Kill It Forward”)

Heather Guibert (Music Supervisor)

Dani Buncher & Scott Simons (Songwriters)

“We Can Always Come Back To This”

Performed by Brian Tyree Henry version & Hannah Miller version (“This Is Us”: Episode 116 “Memphis”)

Jennifer Pyken (Music Supervisor)

Siddhartha Khosla & Chris Pierce (Songwriters)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A DOCUMENTARY

Joel C. High “G-Funk”

Brooke Wentz “Dolores”

Steven Gizicki “FRANCA: Chaos & Creation’

Aminé Ramer and Andrea von Foerster for “Charged”

Gary Welch for Eric Clapton: Life in12 Bars

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN TELEVISION PROMO

Bobby Gumm & Michael Paquette (Trailer Park), “Stranger Things Season 2”

Chase Casanova (Mark Woollen) for Big Little Lies

Jordan Silverberg (Transit) for Narcos Season 3

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR TRAILERS

Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park), “Baby Driver”

Heather Kreamer & Craig Thompson (Create), “Black Panther Official Trailer”

Omar Herrera (Disney), “Black Panther Teaser Trailer”

Naaman Snell, “I, Tony”

Marcy Bulkeley (Wild Card), “Alien: Covenant”

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A VIDEO GAME

Steve Schnur, Cybele Pettus, and Raphaella Lima for FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)

Brandon Young and Katie Byam for Call of Duty: WWII

Alex Hackford and Duncan Smith for Gran Turismo Sport

Ben Sumner and Glenn Herweijer for Life is Strange: Before The Storm

Steve Schnur, Cybele Pettus, and Raphaella Lima for Madden NFL 18

BEST USE OF MUSIC IN A SINGLE ADVERTISING SPOT

Peymon Maskan, TBWA/Media Arts Lab, “Apple “Stroll”

JT Griffith, Nike “Skates”

Chances With Wolves for Samsung “I Love You” (click to view)

Jonathan Wellbelove for Sonos “From Heartbreak To Healing” (click to view)

Daniel Kuypers for Windex “The Story of Lucy” (click to view)

BEST USE OF MUSIC BY A BRAND

Apple

GoPro

Nike

Orbit

Samsung