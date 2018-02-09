Gucci Mane Biopic in the Works at Paramount Players, Imagine

Paramount Players and Imagine Entertainment have launched development of a biopic on musician Gucci Mane on and adaptation of his “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.”

The studio has obtained life rights to Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and movie rights to the book. Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins will produce the project. Mane and Todd Moskowitz will executive produce.

Mane is a pioneer of trap music. He made his studio album debut in 2005 with “Trap House,” the first of a dozen such titles.

The book tells of his childhood in poverty in Alabama and his move to Atlanta. He spent nearly three years in prison starting in 2004 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. While incarcerated, he began releasing mixtapes from prison with rappers Migos and Young Thug.

Mane appeared in Harmony Korine’s 2012 feature, “Spring Breakers.”

Paramount Pictures launched Paramount Players in June, with veteran producer and executive Brian Robbins in charge. Robbins is working with Viacom’s Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and BET operations to generate projects while the new division focuses on contemporary properties. In October, Paramount Players acquired rights and set a Jan. 4, 2019 release date to psychological horror movie “Eli” — its first film to go in to production.

Imagine is a producer on the music industry show, “Empire,’ starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson.

UTA repped Mane in the deal.