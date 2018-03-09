Ramiro García Bogliano Pitches Horror-Thriller ‘Demon Driven’ at Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA — Director and screenwriter Ramiro García Bogliano is pitching a solo project, the drug fueled horror flick “Demon Driven,” at the co-production market at this year’s Guadalajara Film Festival. He also announced that he will begin filming the long-anticipated “Expansivas” (Expanding Bullets) in September.

Born in Argentina, raised in Spain and educated in Cuba, García Bogliano has often worked closely with brother Adrián on films like 2011’s “Penumbra,” which Variety’s Joe Leydon described as “a slickly produced thriller,” going on to praise the pair for their ability to play with the audiences empathy and deliver a satisfying plot twist.

Multimedia production company BTF Media and Argentina’s Crudo Films have joined to produce “Expansivas,” which Garcia Bogliano calls a “female driven-revenge thriller.”

Also a crime thriller with no cops – a typical Bogliano twist on genre – and a movie which also has larger social resonance – another of his hallmarks – it has a pair of sisters returning to their hometown to lay to rest the remains of their murdered mother. There is conflict between them, with one sure that their father was the killer, and the other convinced of his innocence.

When concrete evidence of the true killer is found, they plot revenge. After stalking the killer and learning his routine, they make their move. Once inside the killer’s home, something darker than either of them had imagined forces them to re-evaluate their plans.

First selected for Ventana Sur’s Blood Window, then Austin’s Fantastic Market, set against the Buenos Aires late-night party scene, “Demon Driven” follows a group of young friends looking to party. At one point during the night’s reveries, a young woman in the group inadvertently takes an incredibly potent psychotropic drug. At first, she seems to be having a bad trip, but in time it becomes clear that something far more sinister is at play, in the form of demonic possession. To make it through the evening the group must fight the recently liberated demon. But, with no holy water, crucifixes or bibles, they must rely on the only weapon at their disposal… hardcore drugs.

Argentine production companies are currently attached; Far Away Cine, and Cruz del Sur Cine plus Brazil’s Clariô Filmes. Representatives of the project are in Guadalajara looking to pick up a Mexican co-producer to aid in closing the remaining financial gap. It would be horror film pairing made in heaven, with Argentina and Mexico representing the traditional heart and soul of genre in Latin America.