‘Insidious’ Star Lin Shaye Joins ‘The Grudge’ Reimagining (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lin Shaye
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lin Shaye, who is best known as the medium Elise in the “Insidious” franchise, is moving over to a new horror classic. She is set to join Sony’s “The Grudge” reimagining.

Andrea Riseborough and Demian Bichir will star in the new movie, with John Cho also on board.

Nicolas Pesce is directing the horror pic from his own script.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions recently nabbed worldwide rights to the film. SPWA, Ghost House, and Good Universe last collaborated on Fede Alvarez’s hit thriller “Don’t Breathe.”

Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert will produce the movie for Ghost House, with Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman executive producing for Good Universe alongside Schuyler Weiss, Roy Lee, and Doug Davison. Romel Adam will oversee the movie for Ghost House and Brady Fujikawa for Good Universe. The pic will begin shooting in May.

The first film hit theaters in 2004 — a popular time for Japanese horror film remakes. The original adaptation starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and went on to earn $187.3 million worldwide on a $10 million budget.

Shaye re-teams with SPWA, having previously starred in its “Insidious” films. The latest installment, “Insidious: the Last Key,” released in January, has grossed $166.2 million at the worldwide box office. She is represented by Buchwald and Rugolo Entertainment.

More Film

  • 'Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb'

    'Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb' Set to Open Nashville Film Festival

    Lin Shaye, who is best known as the medium Elise in the “Insidious” franchise, is moving over to a new horror classic. She is set to join Sony’s “The Grudge” reimagining. Andrea Riseborough and Demian Bichir will star in the new movie, with John Cho also on board. Nicolas Pesce is directing the horror pic from […]

  • Dakota Johnson Zazie Beetz

    Dakota Johnson, 'Atlanta's' Zazie Beetz Join Armie Hammer Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lin Shaye, who is best known as the medium Elise in the “Insidious” franchise, is moving over to a new horror classic. She is set to join Sony’s “The Grudge” reimagining. Andrea Riseborough and Demian Bichir will star in the new movie, with John Cho also on board. Nicolas Pesce is directing the horror pic from […]

  • Korean FIlm Council

    Korean Sex Assault Crisis Deepens With Cover-up, Charges Against Festival Director

    Lin Shaye, who is best known as the medium Elise in the “Insidious” franchise, is moving over to a new horror classic. She is set to join Sony’s “The Grudge” reimagining. Andrea Riseborough and Demian Bichir will star in the new movie, with John Cho also on board. Nicolas Pesce is directing the horror pic from […]

  • Susan Sarandon

    YouTube Announces Drama 'Vulture Club' Starring Susan Sarandon In Oscars Bid

    Lin Shaye, who is best known as the medium Elise in the “Insidious” franchise, is moving over to a new horror classic. She is set to join Sony’s “The Grudge” reimagining. Andrea Riseborough and Demian Bichir will star in the new movie, with John Cho also on board. Nicolas Pesce is directing the horror pic from […]

  • 'All Square' Review

    SXSW Film Review: 'All Square'

    Lin Shaye, who is best known as the medium Elise in the “Insidious” franchise, is moving over to a new horror classic. She is set to join Sony’s “The Grudge” reimagining. Andrea Riseborough and Demian Bichir will star in the new movie, with John Cho also on board. Nicolas Pesce is directing the horror pic from […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad