‘Insidious’ Star Lin Shaye Joins ‘The Grudge’ Reimagining (EXCLUSIVE)

Lin Shaye, who is best known as the medium Elise in the “Insidious” franchise, is moving over to a new horror classic. She is set to join Sony’s “The Grudge” reimagining.

Andrea Riseborough and Demian Bichir will star in the new movie, with John Cho also on board.

Nicolas Pesce is directing the horror pic from his own script.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions recently nabbed worldwide rights to the film. SPWA, Ghost House, and Good Universe last collaborated on Fede Alvarez’s hit thriller “Don’t Breathe.”

Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert will produce the movie for Ghost House, with Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman executive producing for Good Universe alongside Schuyler Weiss, Roy Lee, and Doug Davison. Romel Adam will oversee the movie for Ghost House and Brady Fujikawa for Good Universe. The pic will begin shooting in May.

The first film hit theaters in 2004 — a popular time for Japanese horror film remakes. The original adaptation starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and went on to earn $187.3 million worldwide on a $10 million budget.

Shaye re-teams with SPWA, having previously starred in its “Insidious” films. The latest installment, “Insidious: the Last Key,” released in January, has grossed $166.2 million at the worldwide box office. She is represented by Buchwald and Rugolo Entertainment.