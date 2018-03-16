‘Grudge’ Reimagining Taps John Cho (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

John Cho has joined Demian Bichir and Andrea Riseborough in Sony’s “The Grudge” reimagining.

Nicolas Pesce is directing the horror pic from his own script.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions recently acquired worldwide rights to the film. SPWA, Ghost House, and Good Universe last collaborated on Fede Alvarez’s thriller “Don’t Breathe.”

Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert will produce the film for Ghost House, with Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman executive producing for Good Universe alongside Schuyler Weiss, Roy Lee, and Doug Davison. Romel Adam will oversee the movie for Ghost House and Brady Fujikawa for Good Universe. The pic will begin shooting in May.

The first film hit theaters in 2004 — a popular time for Japanese horror film remakes. The original adaptation starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and went on to earn $187.3 million worldwide on a $10 million budget.

Cho, best known for the “Harold & Kumar” franchise, will next star in Aneesh Chaganty’s drama “Searching,” which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, earning the NEXT Audience Award. Sony/Screen Gems will release the movie, which used to be titled “Search,” on Aug. 3.

Cho recently wrapped “The Oath,” opposite Tiffany Haddish and Carrie Brownstein. He earned rave reviews last year for his lead performance in Kogonada’s “Columbus” and starred on the Fox series “The Exorcist.”

Cho is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

