‘The Grudge’: Demian Bichir, Andrea Riseborough to Star in Horror Reimagining (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Demian Bichir and Andrea Riseborough will star in Sony’s new take on the horror classic “The Grudge.”

Nicolas Pesce is on board to direct from his own script.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions recently picked up worldwide rights to the film. SPWA, Ghost House, and Good Universe last collaborated on the hit thriller “Don’t Breathe.”

Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert will produce for Ghost House, with Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman executive producing for Good Universe alongside Schuyler Weiss, Roy Lee, and Doug Davison. Romel Adam will oversee the movie for Ghost House and Brady Fujikawa for Good Universe. The pic will begin shooting in May.

“We are so excited about this new adaptation,” Raimi said. “We went back to the original source material to deliver a relentless supernatural thrill ride that explores the horrors of American suburbia.”

The first film hit theaters in 2004 — a time when Hollywood was remaking numerous Japanese horror films, including “The Ring.” The original adaptation starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and went on to gross $187.3 million worldwide on a $10 million budget.

Riseborough most recently starred in “Battle of the Sexes” and will next be seen in the upcoming Amazon series “Zero Zero Zero.” She is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Independent Talent Group.

In addition to his film credits, Bichir will be starring in ABC’s “The Grand Hotel,” which he will produce alongside co-star Eva Longoria. He is represented by CAA.

Pesce is represented by 360, UTA, and Nelson Davis LLP.

