Greta Gerwig Now Says She Will Not Work With Woody Allen Again

Matt Fernandez

Greta Gerwig
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig has clarified her thoughts about working with Woody Allen on his 2012 film “To Rome With Love.”

In light of the recent purge of sexual harassers in Hollywood and the #metoo and Time’s Up movements, Allen has come under renewed scrutiny, with some questioning why Allen is still releasing films like this year’s “Wonder Wheel.” Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan has accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a child.

In a conversation with the New York Times, Gerwig said that she was “heartbroken” when she discovered the allegations against the director, yet avoided definitively saying that she regretted working on the film.

“I have been asked about a couple of times recently, as I worked for [Allen] on a film that came out in 2012. It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say,” Gerwig said.

“I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”

At Sunday’s Golden Globes, she was asked about working with Allen, and said she had taken it to heart but was still thinking about how to respond.

Variety has reached out to Allen for comment.

