Greg Shapiro Joins Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios as Head of Film

Academy Award-winning feature film producer Greg Shapiro is re-teaming with Stuart Ford at his recently launched AGC Studios as head of film.

Ford, who carries the titles of chairman and chief executive officer, made the announcement Monday. Shapiro will oversee all feature film development and production activity for the Los Angeles and London based studio.

AGC Studios was announced in February with significant backing from three key strategic investors: Latin American private asset management firm MediaNet Partners; Silicon Valley entrepreneur and CEO Greg Clark; and Image Nation Abu Dhabi. Shapiro will also be a stakeholder in AGC Studios alongside senior executives Ford and Chief Operating Officer Miguel Palos.

Shapiro won a best picture Academy Award for Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Hurt Locker.” He was also an executive producer on Bigelow’s “Zero Dark Thirty,” which received five Academy Award nominations, and on Bigelow’s 2017 release “Detroit.” Since September, 2016, Shapiro has served as president of film production at IM Global, which was absorbed into Global Road Entertainment last year.

“Stuart and I had a highly productive run at IM Global, and I am very proud of the films that we made and the talent relationships that we fostered,” Shapiro said. “I’m certain that we can build upon and multiply that effort at AGC, as we endeavor to produce distinguished content across platforms, and provide for a protected environment for filmmakers and all of our creative partners alike.”



Shapiro produced or executive produced upcoming films including Reed Morano’s international espionage thriller “The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively and Jude Law; Steven Knight’s noir thriller “Serenity,” starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Diane Lane and Djimon Hounsou; Wayne Roberts’ comedy drama “Richard Says Goodbye,” starring Johnny Depp, Danny Huston, and Rosemary De Witt; and Drake Doremus’ sci-fi romance “Zoe,” starring Léa Seydoux, Ewan McGregor, Theo James and Cristina Aguilera.

Shapiro’s other producing credits include Robert Redford’s “The Conspirator,” starring James McAvoy and Robin Wright; “The Rum Diary,” directed by Bruce Robinson and starring Johnny Depp; “The Rules of Attraction,” directed by Roger Avary; the Harold & Kumar comedy franchise; James Gray’s “The Immigrant,” starring Marion Cotillard, Joaquin Phoenix and Jeremy Renner and Epix television comedy series “Graves,” starring Nick Nolte.

Shapiro was represented by Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbum Morris and Klein law firm.