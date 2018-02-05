Sony Buys ‘Nightingale’ Author’s Alaska Novel ‘The Great Alone’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony’s TriStar Pictures has preemptively purchased movie rights to Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” — the follow-up to her best-selling novel “The Nightingale,” which sold more than 2 million copies and was published in 43 languages.

Elizabeth Cantillon of the Cantillon Company and Laura Quicksilver will produce the movie. The duo continues their relationship with Hannah as producers of “The Nightingale.” Nicole Brown will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures.

St. Martin’s Press will publish “Great Alone” on Tuesday, when Hannah will embark on a multi-city national book tour. “Great Alone” is set in 1974, when a former POW comes home from the Vietnam War as a changed and volatile man. After he loses yet another job, the family decides to move to Alaska, where they will live off the grid, in a desperate bid to find peace, restoration, and freedom. But when the darkness of winter falls, out in the wild, there’s no one to save them except themselves.

TriStar signed Michelle MacLaren to direct “The Nightingale” in 2016. That film follows two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II, and their struggle to survive and resist the German occupation. It was inspired by the story of a Belgian woman, Andrée de Jongh, who helped downed Allied pilots to escape Nazi territory.

Cantillon’s credits include “Concussion” and the upcoming “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”