You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Buys ‘Nightingale’ Author’s Alaska Novel ‘The Great Alone’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Sony’s TriStar Pictures has preemptively purchased movie rights to Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” — the follow-up to her best-selling novel “The Nightingale,” which sold more than 2 million copies and was published in 43 languages.

Elizabeth Cantillon of the Cantillon Company and Laura Quicksilver will produce the movie. The duo continues their relationship with Hannah as producers of “The Nightingale.” Nicole Brown will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures.

St. Martin’s Press will publish “Great Alone” on Tuesday, when Hannah will embark on a multi-city national book tour. “Great Alone” is set in 1974, when a former POW comes home from the Vietnam War as a changed and volatile man. After he loses yet another job, the family decides to move to Alaska, where they will live off the grid, in a desperate bid to find peace, restoration, and freedom. But when the darkness of winter falls, out in the wild, there’s no one to save them except themselves.

TriStar signed Michelle MacLaren to direct “The Nightingale” in 2016. That film follows two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II, and their struggle to survive and resist the German occupation. It was inspired by the story of a Belgian woman, Andrée de Jongh, who helped downed Allied pilots to escape Nazi territory.
Cantillon’s credits include “Concussion” and the upcoming “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

More Film

  • 'Nightingale' Author's Alaska Novel 'Great Alone'

    Sony Buys 'Nightingale' Author's Alaska Novel 'The Great Alone' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony’s TriStar Pictures has preemptively purchased movie rights to Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” — the follow-up to her best-selling novel “The Nightingale,” which sold more than 2 million copies and was published in 43 languages. Elizabeth Cantillon of the Cantillon Company and Laura Quicksilver will produce the movie. The duo continues their relationship with […]

  • Black Panther Comic History

    'Black Panther' Writers on Wakanda's Unique Celebration of Black Glory

    Sony’s TriStar Pictures has preemptively purchased movie rights to Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” — the follow-up to her best-selling novel “The Nightingale,” which sold more than 2 million copies and was published in 43 languages. Elizabeth Cantillon of the Cantillon Company and Laura Quicksilver will produce the movie. The duo continues their relationship with […]

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Thrilling First Trailer Launches

    Sony’s TriStar Pictures has preemptively purchased movie rights to Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” — the follow-up to her best-selling novel “The Nightingale,” which sold more than 2 million copies and was published in 43 languages. Elizabeth Cantillon of the Cantillon Company and Laura Quicksilver will produce the movie. The duo continues their relationship with […]

  • Ryan Coogler chadwick boseman Black Panther

    Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler on How 'Black Panther' Makes History

    Sony’s TriStar Pictures has preemptively purchased movie rights to Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” — the follow-up to her best-selling novel “The Nightingale,” which sold more than 2 million copies and was published in 43 languages. Elizabeth Cantillon of the Cantillon Company and Laura Quicksilver will produce the movie. The duo continues their relationship with […]

  • Berlinale: First trailer - Panorama’s ‘L’Animale,’

    Berlinale: First Trailer of Panorama’s ‘L’Animale,’ Sold by Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony’s TriStar Pictures has preemptively purchased movie rights to Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” — the follow-up to her best-selling novel “The Nightingale,” which sold more than 2 million copies and was published in 43 languages. Elizabeth Cantillon of the Cantillon Company and Laura Quicksilver will produce the movie. The duo continues their relationship with […]

  • Ian McKellen Feature Doc Gets U.K.,

    Ian McKellen Feature Documentary Set for Release in U.S., U.K., Scandinavia (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony’s TriStar Pictures has preemptively purchased movie rights to Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” — the follow-up to her best-selling novel “The Nightingale,” which sold more than 2 million copies and was published in 43 languages. Elizabeth Cantillon of the Cantillon Company and Laura Quicksilver will produce the movie. The duo continues their relationship with […]

  • Wang Jianlin Wanda Group

    Wanda Film Sells $1.24 Billion Stake to Alibaba, China's Cultural Investment Holdings

    Sony’s TriStar Pictures has preemptively purchased movie rights to Kristin Hannah’s “The Great Alone” — the follow-up to her best-selling novel “The Nightingale,” which sold more than 2 million copies and was published in 43 languages. Elizabeth Cantillon of the Cantillon Company and Laura Quicksilver will produce the movie. The duo continues their relationship with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad