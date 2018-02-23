‘Goosebumps’ Sequel Sets Ensemble Cast

Sony Pictures has tapped Madison Iseman, Ben O’Brien, Caleel Harris, and Jeremy Ray Taylor to star in “Goosebumps 2.”

Ari Sandel is developing the project, which is one of multiple iterations based on the dozens of books in the series that the studio is developing.

Neal H. Moritz of Original Film and Deborah Forte of Silvertongue Films are producing.

R.L. Stine’s book series has sold over 350 million copies worldwide and inspired the studio to make a movie following the books’ author, played by Jack Black, and what happens after his stories begin to become a reality in a small town. 2015’s “Goosebumps” went on to gross $150 million worldwide.

Plot details are currently unknown, but are expected to focus on iconic characters and storylines featured in the “Goosebumps” series.

Iseman already has ties to Sony, most recently appearing in the studio’s monster hit “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” She just wrapped filming “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” where she stars alongside Skyler Gisondo. She is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Paradigm Talent Agency.

The gig marks O’Brien’s first lead role in a major studio movie after briefly appearing in “Manchester by the Sea.” He is repped Marilyn Zitner Management and Abrams Artists Agency.

After breaking out as Ben in New Line’s “It,” Taylor has recently been working on a series for Snapchat with James Corden. He is repped by Geoffry Oblath of Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein, and by Paradigm.

Harris previously scored a pair of box office hits, playing Duke in Steve Harvey and Will Packer’s “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too.” He is fresh off the heels of wrapping several episodes of the Stephen King/J.J. Abrams psychological horror-thriller “Castle Rock,” which will stream on Hulu this summer. He is represented by Industry Entertainment.