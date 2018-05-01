Good Deed Launches Genre Label Cranked Up Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Good Deed Entertainment is launching a new genre-focused label dubbed Cranked Up Films, Variety has learned.

“Don’t Leave Home,” a horror film about an American artist who becomes obsessed with an urban legend, will be the label’s first release. It will debut in late 2018.

Cranked Up Films will specialize in high-concept horror, science fiction titles that are more firmly grounded in reality, and speculative fiction, which typically contains supernatural or futuristic elements. The announcement comes on the heels of Good Deed’s Oscar nomination for the animated hit “Loving Vincent.”

Written and directed by Michael Tully (“Septien”), “Don’t Leave Home” follows its protagonist as his investigation into the origin of the myth leads him to the eerie estate of a reclusive painter in Ireland. The picture was acquired in partnership with Shudder, AMC Network’s genre streaming platform. The film stars Anna Margaret Hollyman (“Sleeping with Other People”), Helena Bereen (“Hunger”), and Lalor Roddy (“Grabber”s). It is produced by Jeffrey Allard (“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”), Walter S. Hall (“Entertainment”), George Rush Jr. (“Bill Nye: Science Guy”), and Ryan Zacarias (“A Ciambra”).

In addition to “Don’t Leave Home,” Cranked Up has lined up two other projects. Its first original production will be “Coyote Lake,” a dark thriller about a motel-owning mother and her teen daughter, who use their business (located near the Mexican border) to discretely murder the drug runners and human traffickers who spend the night. Their killing spring comes to a halt when they are taken hostage by cartel gangsters. The film is scheduled for a 2019 theatrical release and was co-written and directed by Sara Seligman. It stars Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) and Adriana Barraza (“Cake”).

Cranked Up is also backing “Nightmare Cinema,” a horror anthology film that will unite such genre filmmakers as Mick Garris, Joe Dante, and David Slade. The stories will center on a series of afflicted individuals who enter the mysterious Rialto theater, only to have their deepest and most horrifying fears brought to life on the silver screen by the Projectionist, who will be played by Oscar-nominee Mickey Rourke). “Nightmare Cinema” is a co-production with Cinelou and will be premiering later this year.

“There’s no doubt that audiences are seeking-out unique, fresh genre fare, and it is our intent to focus on providing those consumers with high-concept content that spans the horror, thriller, and sci-fi sphere,” GDE’s CEO and Founder Scott Donley said in a statement.”We believe this new arm of the company is not only complimentary to the original Good Deed brand but is in lock-step with our overall commitment to providing filmmaker-driven content to the marketplace.”

Good Deed’s other feature films include “Journey’s End,” “American Folk,” and “Permission.”