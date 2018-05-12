U.K’s Goldfinch Joins India’s Cinestaan, Boards ‘Bombay Rose’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Animation feature “Bombay Rose” is the first film to flow from a new partnership between the U.K.’s Goldfinch Entertainment and India’s Cinestaan Film Co.

“Bombay Rose” is directed by Gitanjali Rao and is inspired by the romance of Bollywood. While there are multiple human stories, arguably the biggest star is the seedy underbelly of Mumbai.

The film was previously greenlit by Cinestaan and France’s Les Films d’Ici. Goldfinch is to invest in the production and provide the music through Goldfinch Music. Lilian Kibedi’s new production and finance company, Akoberwa Films, also joins the picture as another financing partner.

Cinestaan, which has bases in Mumbai, London and Madrid, bills itself as India’s largest independent producer. It has two production pipelines, one focusing on the Indian domestic and diaspora audiences, the other for international audiences. It is also in production on “The Torch,” a feature documentary co-produced with IFC, and “Aasha the Street Dog,” directed by Frederick Du Chau (“Racing Stripes”).

British-based Goldfinch Studios has operations in executive production and finance (Goldfinch Entertainment), debt finance (Bird Box Finance), and physical production, post-production and VFX (Goldfinch Production). It now has a growing presence in Asia. Earlier this year, it launched subsidiary Goldfinch Neon in Hong Kong.

“The partnership shows the global ambition of both our companies and a shared belief that to grow and be successful in the film industry, even as an indie company, you must have a truly global outlook and reach,” said Kirsty Bell, CEO of Goldfinch Studios.

Upcoming projects for Goldfinch Studios include Ben Cookson’s recently wrapped “Waiting for Anya,” starring Angelica Huston, Jean Reno and Noah Schnapp, and Carl Hunter’s “Sometimes Always Never,” starring Bill Nighy, Sam Riley and Jenny Agutter.