Goldfinch Sets Up Program to Help First-Time Filmmakers Take Flight (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K.-based Goldfinch has launched a new enterprise to fast-track work from first-time filmmakers, with plans to usher four to five movies into production a year under the First Flights banner.

Projects will be channeled through Goldfinch, which will provide production, distribution, technical and marketing expertise, with the films expected to be submitted to international film festivals.

Goldfinch Studios’ head of sales and distribution Andy Green, marketing and operations director Phil McKenzie and head of development Keith Kehoe will executive produce all First Flights films. A First Flights board will identify and greenlight qualifying projects and oversee the process of bringing each film to completion.

“As everyone knows, talent is a scarce and highly guarded resource within the industry, and anything we can do to incubate our own pipeline is a positive in my eyes,” said Goldfinch CEO Kirsty Bell. “At the same time, we are adding lower-budget, smart genre pictures to our production slate alongside our tentpole projects driven by experienced directors and cast.”

Goldfinch Studios was born of the merger of London-based Goldfinch Entertainment and GSP Studios last year. It works across finance, production, studio facilities, post and VFX, and recently launched a subsidiary in Hong Kong, Goldfinch Neon.