Goldfinch, Creative England Ink Finance Pact, Back Samantha Morton Film ‘Two for Joy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Goldfinch has teamed with Creative England to jointly back movies starting with “Two for Joy,” the upcoming British picture starring Samantha Morton (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”).

The movie hails from Sadie Frost and Emma Comley’s Blonde To Black Pictures, which is in Cannes with the project. It follows Aisha (Morton) as the mother of a family at a crossroads. It also stars Billie Piper (“Doctor Who”) and Daniel Mays (“Rogue One”).

Goldfinch Studios’ exec-producing and finance arm Goldfinch Entertainment will oversee the new strategic alliance on behalf of the U.K.-based company. The company’s operations span finance, production, studio facilities, post and VFX. CEO Kirsty Bell said the finance partnership sees both partners “contributing very different skill sets and networks” to the new venture, which will also span TV and games.

“Our intent is to focus on 100% commercial content whilst remaining true to our indie roots…and ultimately to push both companies forward in to the next phase of our growth,” she said.

Creative England is a not-for-profit group that promotes Britain’s creative sectors. Its upcoming film releases include thriller “Calibre,” starring Jack Lowden (“Dunkirk”), and Cyrano de Bergerac-inspired comedy “Old Boys,” with Alex Lawther (“Black Mirror”). Both are supported by the U.K’s Lottery Production Fund.

“By working across different creative sectors from all over the country, we have identified key challenges in the marketplace with access to finance, that can prevent quality productions and projects from coming to life,” said Creative England CEO Caroline Norbury. “This partnership with Goldfinch will enable us to turn those challenges into opportunities, creating innovative content with talented people.”