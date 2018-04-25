HFPA Tweaks Rules for 2019 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has updated its rules for Golden Globes submission and eligibility, with a few minor tweaks to reflect the changes in the film and TV industries. The HFPA does this annually, often as a result of what happened the previous year, and many of these changes reflect the nominations and wins for the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

One of the rules addresses the blurred lines between limited series and regular series (with both comedy and drama races). HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” for example, was nominated in the TV movie/miniseries category, but was later given a second season, so will change categories the next time it’s eligible.

Here are the new rules:

— Qualifying songs may not be performed live solely for HFPA members.

— While cameo appearances are not eligible for acting awards, actors who play partially fictional characters and appear in a significant portion of a motion picture or television program are eligible.

— Supporting cast members in a motion picture must appear in a minimum of 5% of the motion picture’s total program time.

— Non-English language dubbed versions of motion pictures originally filmed in English may not be entered for the best motion picture – foreign language award.

Related Stars Talk Time’s Up, #WhyWeWearBlack at Golden Globes Nicole Kidman Shares First Photo of Meryl Streep on ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

— A television limited series that is later renewed for an additional season shall be classified as a series or again as a limited series in that later season depending on the degree of continuity in theme, storyline, main characters and production supervision from the original limited series to the later year of the series.

— Actors in ensemble casts in television programs with comparable roles should be classified as all lead or all supporting actors.

— HFPA encourages (but does not require) the studio or publicist making an awards entry to upload the motion picture, television program, score and songs to the Golden Globe awards entry system for individual viewing and listening by HFPA members.

— HFPA members may ask the submitting studio or publicist to also submit materials in support of any classifications.

— The director of a motion picture or television program that may have been misclassified as either a drama or a comedy may be required to submit a letter justifying the initial classification.

— Provides procedures for appeals of any decision by the HFPA membership to change an awards entry.