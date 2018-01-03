You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

J.J. Abrams’ Next ‘Cloverfield’ Installment ‘God Particle’ Shifts Release Date Again

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
J.J. AbramsHollywood Foreign Press Association panel discussion, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Oct 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The next installment of the loosely connected “Cloverfield” film series, titled “God Particle,” has had its release date postponed yet again, Variety has confirmed. The film is now slated for an April 20, 2018 release.

God Particle,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, was already shifted from its original Feb. 24, 2017 release date to Oct. 27, 2017 after Paramount took it off its schedule, and it was renamed “2017 Cloverfield Movie.”

The project was then moved again to Feb. 2, 2018, but without any marketing surrounding the film only one month away from the release, it was unclear whether it would be proceeding.

“God Particle,” directed by Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah with a screenplay by Oren Uziel and Doug Jung, is set in the near future and tells the story of a team of astronauts on a space station who make a terrifying discovery involving a new energy source — the “God Particle” — and their desperate fight for survival. The film boasts an international cast including David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris O’Dowd, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ziyi Zhang, and Daniel Brühl.

The film has been in development since 2012. Abrams also produced the 2016 “Cloverfield” sequel “10 Cloverfield Lane,” which starred John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and John Gallagher, Jr and was directed by Dan Trachtenberg.

The news was first reported by Slashfilm.

More Film

  • Jessica Chastain accepts the chairman's award

    Jessica Chastain at Palm Springs Film Festival Opening Gala: 'Major Change Is Coming'

    The next installment of the loosely connected “Cloverfield” film series, titled “God Particle,” has had its release date postponed yet again, Variety has confirmed. The film is now slated for an April 20, 2018 release. “God Particle,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, was already shifted from its original Feb. […]

  • J.J. AbramsHollywood Foreign Press Association panel

    J.J. Abrams' Next 'Cloverfield' Installment 'God Particle' Shifts Release Date Again

    The next installment of the loosely connected “Cloverfield” film series, titled “God Particle,” has had its release date postponed yet again, Variety has confirmed. The film is now slated for an April 20, 2018 release. “God Particle,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, was already shifted from its original Feb. […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Film News Roundup: Gkids Acquires Three Masaaki Yuasa Films

    The next installment of the loosely connected “Cloverfield” film series, titled “God Particle,” has had its release date postponed yet again, Variety has confirmed. The film is now slated for an April 20, 2018 release. “God Particle,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, was already shifted from its original Feb. […]

  • Pitch Perfect 3

    'Pitch Perfect 3' Hitting Lower Notes at Box Office Than Predecessors

    The next installment of the loosely connected “Cloverfield” film series, titled “God Particle,” has had its release date postponed yet again, Variety has confirmed. The film is now slated for an April 20, 2018 release. “God Particle,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, was already shifted from its original Feb. […]

  • Golden Globes Suprise Nominees

    Golden Globes: Surprise Nominations and Wins Rooted in Awards Race Reality

    The next installment of the loosely connected “Cloverfield” film series, titled “God Particle,” has had its release date postponed yet again, Variety has confirmed. The film is now slated for an April 20, 2018 release. “God Particle,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, was already shifted from its original Feb. […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Wolf C. Hartwig, Producer of Sam Peckinpah's 'Cross of Iron,' Dies at 98

    The next installment of the loosely connected “Cloverfield” film series, titled “God Particle,” has had its release date postponed yet again, Variety has confirmed. The film is now slated for an April 20, 2018 release. “God Particle,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, was already shifted from its original Feb. […]

  • Black Panther Deadpool

    Poll: Which 2018 Superhero Movie Are You Most Excited About?

    The next installment of the loosely connected “Cloverfield” film series, titled “God Particle,” has had its release date postponed yet again, Variety has confirmed. The film is now slated for an April 20, 2018 release. “God Particle,” which is produced by Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, was already shifted from its original Feb. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad