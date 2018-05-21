Lena Waithe Joins GLAAD, WME Panel on LGBTQ Inclusion in Hollywood

Lena Waithe
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Emmy-winning actor and producer Lena Waithe on Tuesday will join a GLAAD and WME panel to discuss the state of LGBTQ inclusion in film and television, the media-advocacy organization said Monday.

The panel will also feature director and producer Kay Cannon (“Blockers,” “Pitch Perfect”) and actor Nico Santos, GLAAD said. The discussion, to be held at WME’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, Calif., coincides with the annual release of GLAAD’s Studio Responsibility Index, which rates quality, quantity, and diversity of LGBTQ characters in films by the major film studios.

Tuesday’s panel and unveiling of the report is a first for GLAAD, which will be releasing its sixth report Tuesday morning.

“We are honored to host this inaugural forum in partnership with GLAAD, who continue to be at the forefront of the conversation about inclusion and media,” said Endeavor Content co-president Graham Taylor in a statement. “We are committed to finding solutions with GLAAD and the entertainment community to ensure that underrepresented storytellers are given the same platform and opportunities.”

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis will go over the report’s results. “Partnering with WME on this event is a true reflection of how so many of the agency’s clients have been empowered to forge new paths for increasing the quality and quantity of inclusive storytelling,” Ellis said in a statement.

