Gina Rodriguez to Star in, Produce Netflix Rom-Com ‘Someone Great’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Gina Rodriguez
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Gina Rodriguez will produce and star in Netflix’s romantic comedy “Someone Great.”

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will direct from her own script, marking her feature directorial debut.

The producers are Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson of Feigco, Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron of Likely Story, and Rodriguez through her I Can and I Will Productions. Feigco’s Dan Magnante, Likely Story’s Stefanie Azpiazu. and Robinson are executive producing. Emily Gipson of I Can and I Will is co-producing.

“Someone Great” centers on a woman who experiences a tough break-up and seeks adventure in New York City with her two best friends before moving across the country for her dream job. The production is eyeing an April start date.

Rodriguez has won a Golden Globe and has been nominated three times for her work as Jane Villanueva in The CW comedy-drama “Jane the Virgin,” which is now in its fourth season. She can currently be seen on the big screen opposite Natalie Portman in “Annihilation.”

Rodriguez is also the voice of Carmen Sandiego in the upcoming Netflix revival, which is set to premiere in 2019. Her other credits include “Filly Brown,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “Deepwater Horizon.”

Robinson was the creator of the MTV show “Sweet/Vicious.” Rodriguez is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

