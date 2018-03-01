Ghostbusters Live in Concert Series Set for Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony has announced a Ghostbusters Live in Concert series, complete with screenings of the 1984 comedy with live orchestral accompaniment featuring Elmer Bernstein’s score and Ray Parker, Jr.’s hit “Ghostbusters.”

At each presentation, Peter Bernstein, orchestrator of the original film and son of Elmer Bernstein, will join the local orchestra as guest conductor. “Ghostbusters Live in Concert” will be presented in cities around the globe commencing in the fall.

Columbia Pictures, Ivan Reitman’s Ghost Corps, and Schirmer Theatrical are teaming to present the event.

“I’m thrilled to be presenting Ghostbusters with a live focus on Elmer Bernstein’s brilliant score,” said Reitman. “I’ve always felt that his remarkable music was the magical glue that held together the film’s unique mixture of funny, mysterious, and scary.”

Reitman produced and directed “Ghostbusters” from a script by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Bill Murray, Aykroyd, and Ramis starred as parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, and Rick Moranis co-starred.

“Ghostbusters” was a massive hit with nearly $300 million in worldwide box office and led to a 1989 sequel and a 2016 reboot. Parker’s song was nominated for an Oscar in the best original song category and the film also received a nomination for visual effects.

“This is a completely new way to experience the timeless classic ‘Ghostbusters’ with live accompaniment from symphony orchestras,” said Adrian Smith, president of Sony Pictures Releasing.

“Ghostbusters Live in Concert promises to be an extraordinary film with live orchestra experience for audiences of all ages,” said Schirmer Theatrical president Robert Thompson. “What makes this particular production unique is that both the film’s director, Ivan Reitman, along with Peter Bernstein, orchestrator of the film and son of Elmer Bernstein, are directly involved in creating this show, along with the wonderful team at Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps. We’re all very excited to bring Ghostbusters Live to international audiences.”

Ghostbusters Live in Concert is produced by Schirmer Theatrical under license from Sony Pictures, Ghost Corps, and Sony/ATV Music Publishing/Raydiola Music.

“I am deeply excited to be able to bring Ghostbusters Live to the concert hall,” said Peter Bernstein. “Working for my father as an orchestrator all those years ago was a unique and wonderful time. To be able to bring that score back to life and conduct it is thrilling both professionally and personally.”