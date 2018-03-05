You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jordan Peele Becomes First African-American to Win Best Original Screenplay

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jordan Peele - Original Screenplay - 'Get Out'90th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Jordan Peele’s horror film “Get Out” has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, making Peele the first African-American to win the award.

“Get Out” topped Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird,” Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for “The Shape of Water,” Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for “The Big Sick,” and Martin McDonagh for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“I stopped writing this movie about 20 times because I thought it was impossible,” Peele said in his acceptance speech. “But I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone let me make this movie, people would hear it and people would see it.”

Peele thanked Universal, Jason Blum, the cast and crew, and his wife and mother.

“To everybody who went and saw this movie, everybody who bought a ticket, who told somebody to buy a ticket — thank you!” Peele said.

Peele’s script centers on a young black man, portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya, who has to deal with an array of strange behavior and supernatural horror at the family home of his white girlfriend. The screenplay has been widely praised for providing a nuanced view of racism in contemporary America.

“Get Out” won the Writers Guild of America’s award on Feb. 11. The film also received Oscar nominations for best picture, best director for Peele, and best actor for Kaluuya.

“Get Out” was by far the most successful box office performer in the category for Universal, with more than $250 million in worldwide grosses.

See the full list Academy Award winners here.

More Film

  • Lady Bird Saoirse Ronan Laurie Metcalf

    Biggest Oscar Snubs and Surprises Include 'Lady Bird,' 'This Is Me'

    Jordan Peele’s horror film “Get Out” has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, making Peele the first African-American to win the award. “Get Out” topped Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird,” Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for “The Shape of Water,” Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for “The Big Sick,” and Martin McDonagh […]

  • Gary Oldman - Lead Actor -

    Oscars: Gary Oldman Salutes Winston Churchill While Accepting for Best Actor

    Jordan Peele’s horror film “Get Out” has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, making Peele the first African-American to win the award. “Get Out” topped Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird,” Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for “The Shape of Water,” Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for “The Big Sick,” and Martin McDonagh […]

  • Keala Settle performs "This Is Me"

    Keala Settle Praised for Powerful 'This Is Me' Oscar Performance

    Jordan Peele’s horror film “Get Out” has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, making Peele the first African-American to win the award. “Get Out” topped Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird,” Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for “The Shape of Water,” Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for “The Big Sick,” and Martin McDonagh […]

  • Frances McDormand accepts the award for

    Frances McDormand Accepts Best Actress Oscar, Honors Other Female Nominees

    Jordan Peele’s horror film “Get Out” has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, making Peele the first African-American to win the award. “Get Out” topped Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird,” Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for “The Shape of Water,” Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for “The Big Sick,” and Martin McDonagh […]

  • Guillermo del Toro Oscars Win

    Guillermo del Toro Wins First Oscar, Champions Erasing 'Line in the Sand'

    Jordan Peele’s horror film “Get Out” has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, making Peele the first African-American to win the award. “Get Out” topped Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird,” Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for “The Shape of Water,” Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for “The Big Sick,” and Martin McDonagh […]

  • Jerry Lewis Harry Dean Stanton and

    Oscars In Memoriam: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute to Harry Dean Stanton, Roger Moore, Jerry Lewis

    Jordan Peele’s horror film “Get Out” has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, making Peele the first African-American to win the award. “Get Out” topped Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird,” Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor for “The Shape of Water,” Emily Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani for “The Big Sick,” and Martin McDonagh […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad