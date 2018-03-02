‘Get Out,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Win Publicists Awards for Top Campaigns

Hollywood publicists have named Universal’s “Get Out” and Netflix’s second season of “Stranger Things” as the top publicity campaigns of 2017.

“Get Out” won the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award over Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” TriStar Pictures’ “Baby Driver,” Paramount’s “Daddy’s Home 2,” Fox’s “The Greatest Showman,” and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman.”

The awards were presented Friday by the International Cinematographers Guild at the 55th annual Publicists Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Megan Bendis, Universal’s exec VP of domestic publicity, and Mark Markline, Universal’s senior VP of international publicity, accepted the award and noted that the studio actually ran two campaigns — one for the theatrical release a year ago, which stunned Hollywood with more than $250 million in worldwide box office; and an awards-season campaign, culminating in four Academy Award nominations.

“It’s not often that you get a chance to work on two publicity campaigns on one film,” Bendis said. “The first was about getting the word out; the second was more about what’s going on in this country.”

“Strangers Things” won the Weinberg award over “Better Call Saul,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “The Orville.”

The press award went to Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline and the international media award was given to Alex Zane (U.K.). Scott Garfield won the excellence in unit still photography for motion pictures award, and Jennifer Clasen won the prize for unit still photography for television. The Les Mason Award went to Jan Craft of Warner Bros.

The union publicists are part of the International Cinematographers Guild, which operates as Local 600 of the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.