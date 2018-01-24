‘Get Out,’ ‘Dunkirk’ to Return to Movie Theaters Following Oscar Nominations

Months after leaving multiplexes, “Get Out” and “Dunkirk” are returning to movie theaters in the wake of scoring best picture Oscar nominations.

“Get Out,” which opened Feb. 24 and grossed $254 million at the worldwide box office, left theaters in July. It received four nominations Tuesday — best picture for producers Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., and Jordan Peele; best actor for Daniel Kaluuya; and best director and best original screenplay for Peele.

“Dunkirk,” which opened on July 21 and closed on Nov. 23 with $525 million worldwide, received eight nominations including best picture, best director, best cinematography, and best production design. It’s Christopher Nolan’s first directing nomination.

A Warner Bros. spokesman said “Dunkirk” would begin appearing in North American theaters as early as Wednesday. Universal will bring back “Get Out” to select theaters nationwide beginning Friday.

AMC said it will play all nine best picture nominees starting on Jan. 29 at hundreds of its locations nationwide, including “Dunkirk” and “Get Out.” AMC, the nation’s largest chain with 660 locations, is also significantly increasing the number of AMC sites where each of the best pictures nominees is playing to between 200 and nearly 500 AMC locations.

AMC will also hold its Best Picture Showcase for all nine films in late February and early March. Cinemark will stage a similar showcase that week. The Oscars will be awarded on March 4.

The weekend will also see an array of awards contenders adding locations in an attempt to capitalize on Tuesday’s announcement of Oscar nominations, led by Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” which picked up 13 nominations. Fox Searchlight has seen $30 million domestically from “The Shape of Water,” which was playing last weekend at 853 North American sites. It’s expected that “Shape” will add several hundred locations.

Fox’s “The Post,” which received a best picture nomination and a best actress nod for Meryl Streep, has been playing in wide release for the past two weekends and has grossed more than $45 million.

Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” landed four nods. Sony Classics has earned $9.1 million in two months of release with 815 venues screening the coming-of-age story last weekend.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” which scored six Oscar nominations, saw a major expansion last weekend to 896 sites and will expand to 1,015 venues. The fashion drama finished 12th with $3.2 million to lift its four-week total to $6.1 million.