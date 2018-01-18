‘Get Out,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Wonder Woman’ Nominated for Publicists Awards

Hollywood publicists have nominated the teams behind Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” TriStar Pictures’ “Baby Driver,” Paramount’s “Daddy’s Home 2,” Universal’s “Get Out,” Twentieth Century Fox’s “The Greatest Showman,” and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award.

The awards will be presented on March 2 by the International Cinematographers Guild at the 55th Annual Publicists Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The television award nominees went to Gregg Brilliant for “Better Call Saul”; Erica Tarin for “Feud: Bette and Joan”; Kristen Hall for “Star Trek: Discovery”; Denise Godoy for “Stranger Things 2”; and Erin Moody for “The Orville.”

Press award nominations went to Variety’s executive editor of TV Debra Birnbaum, along with Lindsey Bahr of AP, Eliza Cost of Entertainment Tonight, Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline, and Steven Weintraub of Collider.

International media award nominees are Nelson Aspen (Australia), Janet Nepales (Philippines), Jami Philbrick (China), Gill Pringle (Australia), and Alex Zane (U.K.).

Excellence in unit still photography for motion pictures nominations went to Murray Close, Scott Garfield, Matt Kennedy, Merrick Morton, and Merie Wallace. Nominees for the unit still photography for television are Beth Dubber, Jennifer Clasen, Scott Green, Trae Patton, and Michele K. Short.

Nominations for the Les Mason Award went to Jan Craft, Warner Bros; Gabriela Gutentag, Unit Publicist; Sheryl Main, Unit Publicist; Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist; and Gina Soliz, Warner Bros.