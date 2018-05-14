You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

German Films Celebrates Cannes Films at Villa Rothschild

Mariette Rissenbeek (Managing Director German Films), Wanuri Kahiu (Director Rafiki), German Films Cocktail at the 71st Festival de Cannes at Villa Rothschild Mediatheque Noailles in Cannes, France, on May 12, 2018. © German Films/Kurt Krieger/Hubert Boesl
Mariette Rissenbeek, managing director of German Films, welcomed members of the international film industry to the German Films Cocktail at Cannes’ Villa Rothschild on Saturday.

German filmmaker Margarethe von Trotta, whose film “Searching for Ingmar Bergman” plays in Cannes Classics, was one of those presented on stage as well as Wanuri Kahiu (pictured above, with Rissenbeek), the director of German co-production “Rafiki,” which plays in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.

Among the other German co-productions in the festival are competition titles Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “The Wild Pear Tree,” Sergey Dvortsevoy’s “Ayka,” and Alice Rohrwacher’s “Lazzaro Felice,” as well as Un Certain Regard films Sergei Loznitsa’s “Donbass,” and Ulrich Köhler’s “In My Room.”

Among the guests at the cocktail were Tom Bernard of Sony Pictures Classics, Richard Lorber of Kino Lorber, Peter Herrmann, chairman of the board of German Films, Bernd Neumann, president of FFA, Peter Dinges, chairman of FFA, Dennis Lim of Film Society of Lincoln Center, directors Emily Atef and Valeska Grisebach, who were selected to take part in the Face To Face With German Films 2018 campaign, author Katja Eichinger, actress Veronika Ferres, and Sol Bondy and Jamila Wenske, who are part of Variety’s 10 Producers to Watch program.

Partners of the cocktail included Südlichen Weinstraße, VGF, FFA, Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media, and Variety.

Emily Atef, director “3 Days in Quiberon,” Jonas Dornbach, producer of “Toni Erdmann,” Paz Lazaro of the Berlinale, Valeska Grisebach, director of “Western.”

Peter Herrmann, chairman of the board of German Films, Bernd Neumann, president of FFA, Peter Dinges, chairman of the board of FFA.

Hans Loew, lead actor of “In My Room,” Ulrich Koehler, the film’s director.

Fabian Gasmia, producer “The Wild Pear Tree,” Martin Moszkowicz of Constantin.

