Gerard Johnson to Direct ‘Three Rivers’ for Robbie Brenner and Michael Keyes (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

CREDIT: Conor Masterson

British filmmaker Gerard Johnson is set to direct the true-crime thriller “Three Rivers,” with Robbie Brenner (“Dallas Buyers Club”) and Michael Keyes producing.

Brenner and Keyes are producing under their respective banners, Unburdened Entertainment and Against the Grain Entertainment/Barkers Point Pictures.

Exact plot details being kept under wraps, though the dark and gritty thriller is based on actual events. The film, written by Emily Skopov and Eddie Richey, follows three troubled and volatile individuals whose lives collide in a series of tragic and fateful events that took place in the Pittsburgh.

Johnson’s sophomore film, “Hyena,” premiered at the 2014 Edinburgh Film Festival. His debut film was 2009’s “Tony,” a social realist crime drama about a serial killer from a rundown London suburb.

Skopov is best known for her work on TV shows such as “Pacific Blue,” “Farscape,” and “Andromeda.” She also wrote and directed the indie feature “Novel Romance.”

Johnson is repped by WME and Independent Talent in the U.K. Skopov is repped by Michael Keyes’ Against the Grain Entertainment and attorney Robert Getman at Jackoway, Tyreman, Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris & Klein. Eddie Richey is repped by Kevin Donahue Management.

