George Harrison Tribute ‘Concert for George’ Set for Theatrical Run

“Concert for George,” a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison, will get a theatrical run presented by Abramorama in association with Concord Music beginning Feb. 20. The film will be shown in more than 75 theaters across North America.

The launch takes place five days before what would have been George Harrison’s 75th birthday. The international rollout of the film will be announced next week.

“C0ncert for George” was held on Nov. 29, 2002, one year after Harrison died. His widow, Olivia Harrison, and longtime friend Eric Clapton organized a tribute performance in his honor at London’s Royal Albert Hall performed by a lineup that included Clapton, Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar and Ringo Starr.

The movie is directed by David Leland, whose credits include “Band Of Brothers” and the Traveling Wilburys’ video “Handle With Care,” which includes performances of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (featuring Clapton on guitar, McCartney on piano and Starr on drums), “Taxman” (performed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and “The Inner Light” (covered by Lynne and Anoushka Shankar). Lynne produced the audio elements of the concert, while Clapton oversaw the entire proceedings as musical director.

“Concert for George” has been certified 8-times platinum since its initial release and earned a 2004 Grammy award for best long form music video. In conjunction with the theatrical re-release, the sound recordings from “Concert for George” will also be reissued for the very first time on vinyl via Concord Music.

Abramorama has specialized in music-driven films with Neil Young, Green Day, Pearl Jam in addition to the Ron Howard documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” in 2016, which grossed close to $3 million in the US and more than $12 million worldwide.

Watch the trailer for “Concert for George” below.