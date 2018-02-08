George Harrison Tribute ‘Concert for George’ Set for Theatrical Run

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
George Harrison
CREDIT: Courtesy of ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Concert for George,” a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison, will get a theatrical run presented by Abramorama in association with Concord Music beginning Feb. 20. The film will be shown in more than 75 theaters across North America.

The launch takes place five days before what would have been George Harrison’s 75th birthday. The international rollout of the film will be announced next week.

“C0ncert for George” was held on Nov. 29, 2002, one year after Harrison died. His widow, Olivia Harrison, and longtime friend Eric Clapton organized a tribute performance in his honor at London’s Royal Albert Hall performed by a lineup that included Clapton, Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar and Ringo Starr.

The movie is directed by David Leland, whose credits include “Band Of Brothers” and the Traveling Wilburys’ video “Handle With Care,” which includes performances of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (featuring Clapton on guitar,  McCartney on piano and Starr on drums), “Taxman” (performed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and “The Inner Light” (covered by Lynne and Anoushka Shankar). Lynne produced the audio elements of the concert, while Clapton oversaw the entire proceedings as musical director.

Related

“Concert for George” has been certified 8-times platinum since its initial release and earned a 2004 Grammy award for best long form music video. In conjunction with the theatrical re-release, the sound recordings from “Concert for George” will also be reissued for the very first time on vinyl via Concord Music.

Abramorama has specialized in music-driven films with Neil Young, Green Day, Pearl Jam in addition to the Ron Howard documentary “The Beatles:  Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” in 2016, which grossed close to $3 million in the US and more than $12 million worldwide.

Watch the trailer for “Concert for George” below.

 

More Film

  • Laurie Metcalf Playback Podcast

    Playback: Laurie Metcalf on 'Lady Bird' and Getting the 'Roseanne' Band Back Together

    “Concert for George,” a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison, will get a theatrical run presented by Abramorama in association with Concord Music beginning Feb. 20. The film will be shown in more than 75 theaters across North America. The launch takes place five days before what would have been George Harrison’s 75th birthday. The international rollout […]

  • Quentin Tarantino

    Quentin Tarantino Apologizes to Roman Polanski Rape Victim

    “Concert for George,” a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison, will get a theatrical run presented by Abramorama in association with Concord Music beginning Feb. 20. The film will be shown in more than 75 theaters across North America. The launch takes place five days before what would have been George Harrison’s 75th birthday. The international rollout […]

  • Lady Bird Saoirse Ronan Laurie Metcalf

    Maternal Conflict a Common Theme in This Year's Oscar Screenplay Contenders

    “Concert for George,” a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison, will get a theatrical run presented by Abramorama in association with Concord Music beginning Feb. 20. The film will be shown in more than 75 theaters across North America. The launch takes place five days before what would have been George Harrison’s 75th birthday. The international rollout […]

  • George Harrison

    George Harrison Tribute 'Concert for George' Set for Theatrical Run

    “Concert for George,” a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison, will get a theatrical run presented by Abramorama in association with Concord Music beginning Feb. 20. The film will be shown in more than 75 theaters across North America. The launch takes place five days before what would have been George Harrison’s 75th birthday. The international rollout […]

  • SAG Awards Placeholder

    SAG Awards Sets 2019 Ceremony Date

    “Concert for George,” a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison, will get a theatrical run presented by Abramorama in association with Concord Music beginning Feb. 20. The film will be shown in more than 75 theaters across North America. The launch takes place five days before what would have been George Harrison’s 75th birthday. The international rollout […]

  • Stellan Skarsgard Stars in 'Gordon &

    Berlin: Stellan Skarsgard Stars in 'Gordon & Paddy,' Trailer Launches (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Concert for George,” a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison, will get a theatrical run presented by Abramorama in association with Concord Music beginning Feb. 20. The film will be shown in more than 75 theaters across North America. The launch takes place five days before what would have been George Harrison’s 75th birthday. The international rollout […]

  • From L to R: Holly Hunter

    The Mad Science Behind 'Get Out,' 'The Big Sick' and More Oscar Movies

    “Concert for George,” a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison, will get a theatrical run presented by Abramorama in association with Concord Music beginning Feb. 20. The film will be shown in more than 75 theaters across North America. The launch takes place five days before what would have been George Harrison’s 75th birthday. The international rollout […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad