Gaumont Launches London-Based European Division With Kudos Executive

After unveiling plans for a German office, Gaumont is set to open a London-based European division in August.

The new division will be presided over by Alison Jackson, who is currently executive producer at Kudos, the U.K. banner behind “Broadchurch,””Humans” and “The Tunnel: Sabotage.” Jackson will report to Christophe Riandee (pictured), vice CEO at Gaumont.

The opening of the U.K. division will follow the launch of Gaumont Germany on July 1. Sabine de Mardt will be in charge of Gaumont’s German office.

“The opening of our U.K. and German divisions signifies the continued expansion of Gaumont and are instrumental to our plan of developing and producing TV dramas in select territories around the world,” said Sidonie Dumas, CEO of Gaumont.

“The U.K. has a rich heritage in creating exceptional dramas that travel the world, and with Alison’s infectious passion for television drama, as well as her ability to tap into the deep resource of well-established and emerging talent, this market will also be a key driver for new content for Gaumont outside of the U.S., France and Germany,” added Riandee.

Jackson said joining Gaumont, a company enjoying an “incredible reputation,” represented an “exciting opportunity to work with some of the best talent in the U.K and tell bold, ambitious, emotional stories that we are passionate about.” Jackson, who is currently executive producing season two of “Tin Star,” said the “demand for high-end scripted dramas is at an all-time high.”

Jackson has served as an executive producer at Kudos since 2007. She notably worked on “Hunted,” “MI High,””Ashes to Ashes 3,””Moving Wallpaper,” and the fifth series of “Law and Order UK.”

As an independent producer, Jackson produced the film “Jimmy Grimble,” which won a prize in Berlin, and the BAFTA award-winning TV movie “Not Only But Always,” among others.

Gaumont’s drama credits include “Narcos” whose season four is currently in production.