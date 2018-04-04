Gaumont Appoints Leslie Belzberg as Senior VP of Production in L.A. (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont has appointed former Miramax and Shine executive Leslie Belzberg (“The Bridge”) to the position of senior VP of production at its Los Angeles headquarters.

Belzberg will handle day-to-day scripted production for Gaumont’s projects. She will start working on “Narcos” (pictured), whose fourth season is currently in production for Netflix.

“Leslie’s extensive experience in producing scripted TV series will make her an invaluable member to our team and we’re delighted to work with someone so accomplished,” said Gene Stein, the president of Gaumont’s TV division in the U.S.

Belzberg said Gaumont has a “robust development slate and first-look deals with industry legends.” “As a huge fan of ‘Narcos,’ I’m thrilled that Gaumont and Gene have entrusted me to produce this legacy project,” she said.

The well-seasoned executive recently served as senior VP at Miramax, overseeing both TV and films, including “Bad Santa 2,” and the third season of “From Dusk Till Dawn.” While at Shine America, she was in charge of production for “The Bridge” and “Gracepoint.” Belzberg also served as executive producer on “Crazy Heart,” which earned Jeff Bridges a best actor Oscar.

Gaumont has also promoted Jean Wolfson, formerly executive assistant to Stein, to the position of director of creative affairs at Gaumont.

Gaumont’s scripted drama slate currently includes the adaptation of Stephen King’s novella “N.” with David F. Sandberg (“Annabelle: Creation”) attached to direct the pilot, and “STL” (working title), an adaptation of Gaumont’s popular crime movie “36 Quai des Orfèvres,” with Chris McQuarrie on board to direct and exec produce, and Ben Ripley (“Source Code”) serving as writer and exec producer.

Gaumont also has a first-look deal with J.C. Chandor (“Margin Call”), which involves Chandor’s production company CounterNarrative and producing partners Neal Dodson and Anna Gerb.