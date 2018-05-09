Gary Cole, Kathy Baker Join Milo Ventimiglia Drama ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’

Gary Cole, Kathy Baker, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong have joined Milo Ventimiglia’s drama “The Art of Racing in the Rain” for Fox 2000.

The movie has begun principal photography in Vancouver. The project is based on Garth Stein’s best-selling novel of the same name, narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo who has insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life.

Ventimiglia will portray the dog’s owner, an aspiring Formula One race car driver. Amanda Seyfried will portray his spouse. Enzo is voiced by Kevin Costner.

The film is directed by Simon Curtis (“Goodbye Christopher Robin,” “My Week With Marilyn”) and produced by Neal H. Moritz, Patrick Dempsey, and Tania Landau. Donald J. Lee and Joannie Burstein are executive producers. The screenplay is by Mark Bomback (“War for the Planet of the Apes”).

Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler said, “We are elated to join forces with this amazing team of filmmakers and cast to bring this long-awaited adaptation to the screen. The book is beloved by millions of people and we believe audiences will also embrace this emotional and uplifting film that shows life through the wise and humorous vision of Enzo, the dog.”