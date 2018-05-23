George R.R. Martin Developing Animated ‘Ice Dragon’ Movie With Warner Bros.

Dave McNary

Warner Bros. is developing George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novel “The Ice Dragon” as an animated movie with the “Game of Thrones” writer on board as a producer.

“The Ice Dragon,” first published in 1980, is the story of a young girl and the ice dragon she befriends in a mythical land of frigid snow after the death of her mother. The ice dragon was an untamed creature of legend and fear, and when it flew overhead, it left in its wake desolate cold and frozen land, but the girl was unafraid because she was a winter child, born during the worst freeze that anyone could remember. Her friendship leads to the ice dragon defending the girl’s world from fiery dragons on a summer day.

Martin’s manager Vince Gerardis is the executive producer of “The Ice Dragon.” Warner Bros. Animation Group chiefs Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy are overseeing the project for the studio.

Martin has said that “The Ice Dragon” is not set in the same world as Westeros in “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the series of novels first published in 1991, which served as the basis for “Game of Thrones.” The HBO drama will return for its eighth and final season in 2019.

Martin is repped by WME and Gerardis. The news was first reported by Deadline.

