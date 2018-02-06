Indie Sales Acquires Gabriele Muccino’s ‘A Casa Tutti Bene’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Indie Sales has come on board Gabriele Muccino’s “A Casa Tutti Bene,” the director’s comeback to Italian cinema. Muccino is rolling off a flurry of English-language films, including “The Pursuit of Happiness” and “Seven Pounds” with Will Smith.

“A Casa Tutti Bene” (“There is No Place Like Home”) showcases an ensemble cast of high-profile Italian stars, notably Pierfrancesco Favino (“Suburra”), Stefano Accorsi (“The Young Pope”), Claudia Gerini (Suburra”) and Stefania Sandrelli (“Last Kiss”).

Written by Muccino and Paolo Costella (“Perfect Strangers”), “A Casa Tutti Bene” revolves around a family which gathers to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of their two elderly parents, Pietro and Alba, on the small island of Ischia in Italy. A violent storm hits the island, forcing the entire family to live under the same roof for two days and two nights, leading them to rehash old, unresolved conflicts and share doubts about the future.

“This movie is about everything: life, our existences, about how difficult it is to live with anyone, from your partner to your children and finally your parents,” said Muccino. “This is a story that describes – and here I quote one of the teenagers in the film – how hard it is to be fair. That is what all the characters strive for, but it’s hardest thing to achieve in life,” added the director.

Related Indie Sales Acquires Claus Drexel's Political Documentary 'America' (EXCLUSIVE) AFM: Indie Sales Launches 'Romulus and Remus,''Gangsta,''Paris Pigalle' (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicolas Eschbach, Indie Sales’s boss, said “A Casa Tutti Bene” “brings us back to popular Italian classics.” “It’s also got Muccino’s warm and colorful touch; a topnotch cast; and a universal story that can appeal audiences well beyond Italy,” said Eschbach, whose sales banner will host a market premiere of the movie at Berlin Film Festival’s EFM.

“A Casa Tutti Bene” is produced by Lotus Production, a Leone Film Group company, and 3Marys Entertainment S.r.l. with Rai Cinema.

The film is expected to be one of year’s biggest releases in Italy. 01Distribution will release it on 500 screens in Italy on Valentine Day, Feb. 14.

Muccino’s most acclaimed Italian film is “The Last Kiss” which won the audience prize at Sundance in 2002.

Over the last few years, Indie Sales has successfully handled several prestige Italian films, including Stefano Sollima’s “Suburra” and Matteo Rovere’s “Romulus and Remus, The First King.”