Gabriela Tagliavini to Direct Ambi Comedy ‘The Devil May Care’

Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi’s Ambi Group will finance and produce the comedy “The Devil May Care,” with Argentinian director Gabriela Tagliavini helming, Variety has learned exclusively.

Tagliavini directed the Mexican comedy “Como cortar a tu patán” (“How to Break Up With Your Douchebag”); “Border Run,” starring Sharon Stone; “Without Men,” with Eva Longoria, Kate del Castillo, and Christian Slater; and the 2003 Spanish-language breakout “Ladies’ Night.” She exec produced Ambi’s “Beyond the Sun.”

“The Devil May Care” is a comedic love story between the devil (in the body of a man) and a kindhearted woman. Written by Tagliavini and Octavio Marin, the story finds a listless Lucifer, bored with the ease at which humans can be tempted in these modern times, until he discovers a woman who could be the last remaining pure soul on earth. He sets off to tempt, corrupt, and capture her soul by borrowing the body of a man for a week.

Principle photography is slated to begin on May 21 in Rome. Ambi is currently casting the lead roles.

“The devil is one of the most complex and fascinating of characters in history,” Tagliavini said. “I’ve always been curious about how this angel of light, Lucifer, became the most evil being in the universe. What would happen if the devil decided to quit his job in Hell? What if there was no evil in the world, no black and white, no yin and yang? This is a humorous story about forgiveness and transcendence.”

Ambi’s slate includes “Trading Paint,” starring John Travolta, Shania Twain, Toby Sebastian, and Michael Madsen; the romantic drama “Best Day of My Life,” with Sarah Jessica Parker, Renée Zellweger, Common, and Simon Baker; “Lamborghini — The Legend,” toplined by Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin; and Mark Steven Johnson’s heist movie “Finding Steve McQueen,” starring Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor, William Fichtner, and Forest Whitaker.

Tagliavini is repped by CAA and Ensemble Entertainment.

