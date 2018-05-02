Gabriel Sherman to Write ‘The Apprentice’ Movie About Young Donald Trump

Vanity Fair special correspondent Gabriel Sherman will write “The Apprentice,” a screenplay that will explore how a young Donald Trump set himself on the path to become the 45th President of the United States.

The story will follow Trump’s rise to power as seen from the perspective of his many early influences, including lawyer Roy Cohn. The project was announced Wednesday.

Amy Baer is producing through her company Gidden Media. Sherman will also be an executive producer on the movie.

Sherman is the author of the 2014 book “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” the New York Times best-­selling biography of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, which he’s currently adapting for Showtime and Blumhouse Television with Tom McCarthy executive producing.

“As a journalist, I’ve reported on Donald Trump for more than 15 years,” Sherman said. “I’ve long been fascinated by his origin story as a young builder coming up in the gritty world of 1970s and ’80s New York. This formative period tells us so much about the man who today occupies the Oval Office.”

Baer said, “Gabe is an extraordinary storyteller as well as an impeccable journalist. The timeliness of this subject, combined with Gabe’s professional pedigree and integrity, makes this a rare alignment of talent and subject.”

Gidden Media is currently in post­-production on “Brian Banks,” directed by Tom Shadyac and starring Aldis Hodge and Greg Kinnear. Gidden’s “Mary Shelley,” directed by Haifaa Al Mansour and starring Elle Fanning, will be released by IFC Films on May 25.

Baer spent two decades as a studio executive. Her first film as producer ­was 2013’s comedy “Last Vegas,” which grossed $136 million worldwide.

Before Vanity Fair, Sherman served as national affairs editor at New York magazine and is a regular contributor to NBC News and MSNBC. He is repped by the Ross Yoon Agency, M360, and Hotchkiss & Associates.