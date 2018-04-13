Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta, Natalia Reyes Tapped for Sixth ‘Terminator’

Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta and Natalia Reyes will join Skydance Media’s upcoming Terminator movie opposite Arnold Schwarzengger and Linda Hamilton.

“Deadpool” director Tim Miller is attached with James Cameron and David Ellison producing. Specific details on the characters are being kept under wraps but the movie will be a direct sequel to Cameron’s 1991 film “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” with Schwarzenegger and Hamilton anchoring the story.

The untitled film will open Nov. 22, 2019, and be distributed domestically by Paramount Pictures and internationally by Fox.

Luna starred as Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on the ABC action superhero series “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” as well as the El Rey Network drama series “Matador” and the ABC crime drama series “Wicked City.” He also starred in the films “Freeheld” and “Transpecos.”

Boneta made his feature debut in the musical “Rock of Ages.” He currently stars in “The Titan,” a Netflix sci-fi thriller with Sam Worthington and will next appear in “Luis Miguel: La Serie,” a Spanish-language biopic for Netflix.

Reyes is a Colombian actress who starred in Sony’s Latin American series “Lady, La Vendedora de Rosas” and as one of the stars of Peter Webber’s Netflix original film “Pickpockets.” She just finished shooting “Running with the Devil,” an upcoming American thriller starring Nicolas Cage and is also one of the stars of Ciro Guerra’s “Birds of Passage.”

Paramount announced last week that it had pushed the sixth “Terminator” movie back three months. The studio said the move was not related to Schwarzenegger’s recent open-heart surgery and had been in the works prior to his undergoing the emergency procedure at a Los Angeles hospital.

Hamilton will be returning as Sarah Connor, with Schwarzenegger also on board to reprise the role of his iconic cyborg. Variety also reported that Mackenzie Davis will star in the film. The sequel will be produced by Skydance and series creator James Cameron, and will mark the first time that Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, and Cameron will be working together on the franchise since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Hamilton starred in the first two pics, starting with “The Terminator,” which was released in 1984. Connor was a waitress hunted down by Schwarzenegger’s killer cyborg, sent from the future to kill her in order to prevent her from giving birth to the savior of mankind.

Boneta is repped by UTA, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson. Luna is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Joel VanderKloot of Nelson Davis. The news was first reported by Deadline.