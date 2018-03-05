Frances McDormand’s Oscar Thief Posts Video of Stolen Trophy on Facebook

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Frances McDormand Oscar theft
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The man who briefly stole Frances McDormand’s Oscar for best actress took the opportunity to boast about the theft on Facebook before he was arrested Sunday night.

Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested on grand theft charges after he took McDormand’s Oscar from her table at the Governor’s Ball after the ceremony. In the brief time that he had the Oscar, he posted a Facebook Live video, holding the trophy up and claiming, “Got this tonight! This is mine. We got it tonight, baby!”

He kissed the Oscar several times before allowing those around him at the party to touch the trophy, and even offered photos with the Oscar. At one point, he yelled, “Where’s the Jimmy Kimmel party at?” An unidentified bystander replied, “That’s your ticket to any party you want to go to!”

Claiming that he won the Oscar “for music,” without elaborating, Bryant said he would be heading to the Vanity Fair Academy Awards party.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Bryant’s identity and arrest to Variety. McDormand’s rep, Simon Hall, said in a statement that the actress and her Oscar “were happily reunited last night” after a brief time apart.

The news of the Oscar theft first hit social media after New York Times culture reporter Cara Buckley tweeted a photo of Bryant, writing that he was stopped by Wolfgang Puck’s photographer, who got the Oscar back.

