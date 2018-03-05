Frances McDormand Explains What an Inclusion Rider Is

Frances McDormand introduced many — in and outside of Hollywood — to the phrase “inclusion rider” at the conclusion of her acceptance speech for winning best actress at the 90th Academy Awards for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

McDormand, who plays a grieving mother in “Three Billboards,” had asked all of the women nominated for Oscars at the Dolby Theatre to stand up on Sunday night.

“Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” she announced. “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.”

An hour later, McDormand explained backstage that she was referring to an additional provision attached to a contract.

“To everyone that does a negotiation on a film, an inclusion rider means that you can ask for and/or demand at least 50% diversity not only in casting but also the crew,” she explained. “The fact that I’ve just learned that… we’re not going back.”

McDormand noted that issues of diversity and women’s movements are not just trends on Twitter.

“The whole idea of women trending… no. No trending,” she said. “African Americans, trending? No, no trending. It changes now and I think that an inclusion rider will help do that.”

POPULAR VIDEO: