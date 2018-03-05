You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Frances McDormand Explains What an Inclusion Rider Is

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Frances McDormand Inclusion Rider
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Frances McDormand introduced many — in and outside of Hollywood — to the phrase “inclusion rider” at the conclusion of her acceptance speech for winning best actress at the 90th Academy Awards for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

McDormand, who plays a grieving mother in “Three Billboards,” had asked all of the women nominated for Oscars at the Dolby Theatre to stand up on Sunday night.

“Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed,” she announced. “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.”

An hour later, McDormand explained backstage that she was referring to an additional provision attached to a contract.

“To everyone that does a negotiation on a film, an inclusion rider means that you can ask for and/or demand at least 50% diversity not only in casting but also the crew,” she explained. “The fact that I’ve just learned that… we’re not going back.”

McDormand noted that issues of diversity and women’s movements are not just trends on Twitter.

“The whole idea of women trending… no. No trending,” she said. “African Americans, trending? No, no trending. It changes now and I think that an inclusion rider will help do that.”

POPULAR VIDEO:

More Film

  • Mary. J Blige performs "Mighty River"

    Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Common: Oscar Inclusion Lives in the Original Song Race

    Frances McDormand introduced many — in and outside of Hollywood — to the phrase “inclusion rider” at the conclusion of her acceptance speech for winning best actress at the 90th Academy Awards for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” McDormand, who plays a grieving mother in “Three Billboards,” had asked all of the […]

  • Frances McDormand Oscars

    TV Review: The 90th Academy Awards Ceremony on ABC

    Frances McDormand introduced many — in and outside of Hollywood — to the phrase “inclusion rider” at the conclusion of her acceptance speech for winning best actress at the 90th Academy Awards for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” McDormand, who plays a grieving mother in “Three Billboards,” had asked all of the […]

  • Frances McDormand Inclusion Rider

    Frances McDormand Explains What an Inclusion Rider Is

    Frances McDormand introduced many — in and outside of Hollywood — to the phrase “inclusion rider” at the conclusion of her acceptance speech for winning best actress at the 90th Academy Awards for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” McDormand, who plays a grieving mother in “Three Billboards,” had asked all of the […]

  • Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph. Tiffany Haddish,

    The Internet Wants Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph to Host Next Year's Oscars

    Frances McDormand introduced many — in and outside of Hollywood — to the phrase “inclusion rider” at the conclusion of her acceptance speech for winning best actress at the 90th Academy Awards for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” McDormand, who plays a grieving mother in “Three Billboards,” had asked all of the […]

  • Roger Deakins accepts the award for

    Oscars: 7 Quick Takeaways From the 90th Academy Awards

    Frances McDormand introduced many — in and outside of Hollywood — to the phrase “inclusion rider” at the conclusion of her acceptance speech for winning best actress at the 90th Academy Awards for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” McDormand, who plays a grieving mother in “Three Billboards,” had asked all of the […]

  • Oscars Snubs and Suprises

    Biggest Oscar Snubs and Surprises Include 'Lady Bird,' 'This Is Me'

    Frances McDormand introduced many — in and outside of Hollywood — to the phrase “inclusion rider” at the conclusion of her acceptance speech for winning best actress at the 90th Academy Awards for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” McDormand, who plays a grieving mother in “Three Billboards,” had asked all of the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad