Golden Globes: Frances McDormand Gets Bleeped for ‘Fox Searchlight,’ but Not ‘Shite’

Frances McDormand scored her first Golden Globe Award, winning best actress in a drama for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” on Sunday night… and was bleeped in some odd places.

As she thanked the indie studio behind the film, in an odd moment, she was bleeped as she began to say “Fox Searchlight,” and as she recognized the “a tectonic shift in this industry’s power structure,” “shift” was also bleeped. When McDormand said “shite,” however, it went uncensored.

In perhaps the most memorable quote of her speech, though, McDormand said, “It was really great to be in this room tonight. Trust me, the women in this room here tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work.”

The American actress beat out Jessica Chastain for “Molly’s Game,” Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water,” Meryl Streep for “The Post,” and Michelle Williams for “All the Money in the World.”

McDormand and Hawkins were the frontrunners for the award. McDormand’s performance as a no-nonsense grieving mother in “Three Billboards” has resonated during awards season. She also received a SAG Awards nod.

McDormand has been nominated six times for a Globe, including for her Oscar-winning role in “Fargo,” but had never won an individual award. She was part of the “Short Cuts” cast that won a Special Golden Globe Award in 1993 for their ensemble acting.

She is one of the few performers who have won an Academy Award, a Tony Award (for the Broadway play “Good People”) and an Emmy Award — for the HBO miniseries “Olive Kitteridge.” McDormand received supporting actress Oscar nominations for “Mississippi Burning,” “Almost Famous,” and “North Country.”