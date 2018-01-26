Fox Taps Tony Sella as Chief Content Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

Tony Sella has been named worldwide chief content officer for Twentieth Century Fox Film, Variety has learned.

In this capacity, Sella will lead the creative advertising side at the studio and will work closely with Pam Levine, head of Fox’s marketing, and Kevin Campbell, the marketing co-president.

Sella has been working on the lot for the past month, but his job was not formally announced until this week. It’s a homecoming of sorts for the veteran marketing executive who previously held the same job at the studio before being ousted in 2013 as part of an overhaul that merged Fox’s international marketing and distribution arms with its domestic ones. In the shake-up, Sella and his cohort Oren Aviv were replaced by Paul Hanneman and Tomas Jegeus. Hanneman himself was ousted in 2016 and Jegeus was put in charge of international productions.

But Sella stayed close to the Fox family. In 2015, he launched a joint venture with Fox Networks Group to develop original content, promotions and product integrations across its television networks.

Sella is known for having a keen marketing sense and a strong knack for visually arresting promotions. He helped transform “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and “The Planet of the Apes” into global blockbusters with his kinetic advertising campaigns.