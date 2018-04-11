Fox Searchlight Launches TV Division

Fox Searchlight is stepping into television production.

The film studio announced Wednesday that it is launching a TV division to be headed by David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield. The execs have been promoted to presidents of production for film and television, and have added the new Searchlight Television to their portfolio. The television division will focus on original content and projects based on intellectual property from Searchlight’s library.

“The relationships that the Searchlight team forges with talent are deep and abiding,” said Stacey Snider, chairman and CEO, Twentieth Century Fox Film. “It only makes sense to extend these relationships into television so Searchlight can continue to tell great stories on every platform.”

Fox Searchlight Pictures presidents Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula added, “At such an exciting moment for the company, we feel it is the perfect time to provide new avenues for visionary and innovative talent as well as to recognize the contributions of David and Matthew.”

The new division gives parent 21st Century Fox a third fully owned television-production business at a time when acquisition of the bulk of the company’s entertainment properties by the Walt Disney Co. is pending. Searchlight Television will be independent from 20th Century Fox Television, headed by Gary Newman and Dana Walden, and FX Productions, headed by John Landgraf.