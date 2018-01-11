You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Moves ‘Deadpool 2’ Forward Two Weeks, Pushes Back ‘New Mutants’ and ‘Gambit’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Fox has moved the release of Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 2” forward by two weeks to May 18, when it will open a week ahead of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The action-comedy sequel will open against against Sony’s horror film “Slender Man.” Fox’s move leaves the June 1 date without a film opening.

The move comes less than a month after Disney agreed to buy Fox’s entertainment assets, including the movie studio. “Solo” stars Alden Ehrenreich in an origin story that’s been directed first by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were replaced last summer by Ron Howard.

Fox also announced Thursday that it’s moving its X-Men movie “New Mutants” back by 10 months from April 13 to Feb. 22, 2019. “Mutants” stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, and Charlie Heaton,

Additionally, Fox has decided to move Channing Tatum’s “Gambit” back by four months from Feb. 14, 2019, to June 7, 2019. Gore Verbinski exited Thursday and has not yet been replaced.

Reynolds is also a producer on “Deadpool 2” with writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning, along with Drew Goddard assisting. “John Wick” co-director David Leitch came on board to lead “Deadpool 2” in 2016 after Tim Miller dropped out due to creative differences with Reynolds. The superhero sequel also stars “Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz as the mutant mercenary Domino.

“Deadpool” gave Fox its biggest hit of 2016 after earning $783.1 million worldwide, supplanting “The Matrix Reloaded” to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history.

More Film

  • Breakout Performances of 2017: 'Lady Bird,'

    8 Breakout Performers From the Fall of 2017

    Fox has moved the release of Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 2” forward by two weeks to May 18, when it will open a week ahead of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The action-comedy sequel will open against against Sony’s horror film “Slender Man.” Fox’s move leaves the June 1 date without a film opening. The […]

  • Is James Franco's Awards Season Coming

    James Franco and 'The Disaster Artist' Join Awards Season Meltdown

    Fox has moved the release of Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 2” forward by two weeks to May 18, when it will open a week ahead of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The action-comedy sequel will open against against Sony’s horror film “Slender Man.” Fox’s move leaves the June 1 date without a film opening. The […]

  • Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning

    Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning Tapped as SAG Awards Presenters

    Fox has moved the release of Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 2” forward by two weeks to May 18, when it will open a week ahead of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The action-comedy sequel will open against against Sony’s horror film “Slender Man.” Fox’s move leaves the June 1 date without a film opening. The […]

  • sundance film festival placeholder

    Sundance Updates Code of Conduct for 2018 Festival in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Scandals

    Fox has moved the release of Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 2” forward by two weeks to May 18, when it will open a week ahead of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The action-comedy sequel will open against against Sony’s horror film “Slender Man.” Fox’s move leaves the June 1 date without a film opening. The […]

  • Patricia Hearst Fox CNN

    Patricia Hearst Denounces Fox Biopic, CNN Documentary Series

    Fox has moved the release of Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 2” forward by two weeks to May 18, when it will open a week ahead of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The action-comedy sequel will open against against Sony’s horror film “Slender Man.” Fox’s move leaves the June 1 date without a film opening. The […]

  • Fox Moves Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 2'

    Fox Moves 'Deadpool 2' Forward Two Weeks, Pushes Back 'New Mutants' and 'Gambit'

    Fox has moved the release of Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 2” forward by two weeks to May 18, when it will open a week ahead of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The action-comedy sequel will open against against Sony’s horror film “Slender Man.” Fox’s move leaves the June 1 date without a film opening. The […]

  • James FrancoFilm Independent Spirit Awards Nominee

    James Franco Further Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations on Seth Meyers

    Fox has moved the release of Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool 2” forward by two weeks to May 18, when it will open a week ahead of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The action-comedy sequel will open against against Sony’s horror film “Slender Man.” Fox’s move leaves the June 1 date without a film opening. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad